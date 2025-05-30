Sinners 2 Might Be in Production: Everything We Know

Despite the initial skepticism that Sinners was a one-off, the box office performance of the movie and the popularity it generated on a large scale now make that seem highly unlikely. A new addition to the Production Weekly list indicates that Sinners 2 could be in the pipeline. Although nothing has been officially stated by Warner Bros. yet, all signs point towards a sequel being in the works.

Ryan Coogler’s Return and Franchise Potential

Released in April of 2025, Sinners became one of the year’s biggest box office surprises with over $341 million at the global box office on a budget of $90 million. The combination of supernatural horror and Southern Gothic imagery resonated with critics and audiences alike on a fundamental level.

Now, according to Issue 1455 of Production Weekly, a widely respected industry resource, Sinners 2 has quietly added to the in-development projects.

Stack as seen in Sinners | Credits: Proximity Media

Sinners was written with the idea of being a setup for something bigger. When Warner Bros. picked up the project, the movie was not presented to them as a standalone story. Coogler, having worked with Michael B. Jordan on Creed and Black Panther, wrote Sinners with layered complexity and room to grow. Take a look at the mid-credits scene, which establishes a time jump to the modern era.

Now, the rumor is that Coogler will return as director and producer for Sinners 2. The fans shouldn’t expect cameras to start rolling just yet. Coogler has already committed to his next big project, a reboot of The X-Files, something he described in an April interview as one of his most personal and ambitious projects to date. On top of that, there is also the potential work on Black Panther 3, which could further delay production on any potential sequel.

A Sequel Quietly Taking Shape

Though Coogler himself once called Sinners a “full meal,” the film’s success appears to have given new life to the sequel. A reliable industry insider, known as MTTSH, recently confirmed the long-rumored news with a short but revealing message: “Sinners 2 is happening.”

And with the Production Weekly chart listing, alongside major titles like Spider-Man 4 and Sunburn, it’s a pretty safe bet that Sinner’s sequel is being actively discussed in the background.

Mary turning Stack into a vampire in Sinners | Credits: Proximity Media

The initial film ended with a twist of fate: Michael B. Jordan’s Stack and Hailee Steinfeld’s Mary were seen alive in 1992, decades after the central events in 1932.

They’re seen reuniting with an old Sammie in Chicago, hinting at a sequel in the late 20th century. This keeps Sinners 2 free to explore new territory, especially if it explores vampire lore against the ’90s urban blues culture.

Sinners 2: Possible Cast

If Sinners 2 is followed through with the ongoing collaboration with Coogler, Michael B. Jordan’s return is a guarantee. Fans are already wondering what the sequel could be: a dark, gritty vampire story set in Chicago, further backstory on Stack and Mary’s pasts, or even a new villain born from the ashes of their haunted past.

Stack and his team, as seen in Sinners | Credits: Proximity Media

No casting announcements have been made, but there’s plenty of curiosity about which characters, dead or alive, make it to the sequel. The original went all in on its Southern roots and spiritual horror, so maybe the sequel will keep going down that unique mythology.

Sinners 2: When on Digital

Warner Bros. has not commented officially on Sinners 2 yet. But the hype is mounting. With the first movie still playing in theaters, now is the ideal time to generate buzz for the possible sequel. Sinners is scheduled to come home to digital on June 3 and 4K UHD and Blu-ray on July 8, complete with behind-the-scenes featurettes that could even set the stage for the future direction of this franchise.