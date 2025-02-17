Siri Isn’t Getting Smarter Anytime Soon As Apple’s Promised AI Update Faces Delay

Apple promised major improvements for Siri last year including context awareness, app actions, and personal context.

Initially set to release with iOS 18.4 in April, the Siri AI update could face a delay.

It is likely to arrive with an iOS 18.5 update in May.

If you have been waiting for Siri to catch up with Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s Bixby, we have some bad news for you. Apple’s much-awaited AI update for its personal assistant, Siri isn’t arriving anytime soon.

Siri’s Major AI Update Could Now Release In May 2025

Teased at WWDC last year, Apple promised a complete overhaul of Siri with cool new AI features in a future update. Initially set to release in April 2025, the personal assistant isn’t getting those upgrades at least for another month. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could postpone the release of AI-powered Siri until May 2025.

Also Read:

The report states that “Apple is still racing to finish the software” and there is a possibility that it will be released with iOS 18.4 in April but could be disabled by default. The company could enable them with the future iOS 18.5 update in May for all users. Given that the iOS 18.4 beta is likely to go live soon, Apple seems to have a monumental task at hand.

Siri to Become Contextually Aware and Smarter

Apple is mainly focused on three major updates for Siri. These include personal context for your conversations, onscreen awareness based on what’s displayed on your screen, and app actions in both first-party and third-party apps.

Also Read:

With these features, you can simply ask Siri to fetch details about a flight ticket your friend is asking about or edit a photo you took on a vacation long ago. It could Siri more useful, and conversational and give it an edge over its competitors.

The company’s much-awaited Apple Intelligence has been off to a rocky start with several bugs and glitches. A revamped Siri was also a part of this Apple Intelligence feature suite and the Cupertino giant doesn’t want to take any further risks.

A complete overhaul of Siri could help it catch up in the AI race helping it sell more iPhones. The company’s iPhone 16 series is centered around Apple Intelligence so Siri’s AI update is indeed crucial for its success. Apple is also working with Alibaba to bring Apple Intelligence to China.