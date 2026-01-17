If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sixteen Tons Song, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Sixteen Tons Song – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Sixteen Tons Song.

9 letters – ERNIEFORD, COALMINER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sixteen Tons Song. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 30 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters 16 3 Letters OWE, SAM, MEN, OZS, AGE 4 Letters FORD, MINE, TOIL, COAL, IDOL, TONS, DONG 5 Letters ERNIE, BASSO, MERLE, OWEMY, RINGO, YOURE, ONELB, UNDER 6 Letters SEDAKA, TEENER 7 Letters STPETER, SIXTEEN 8 Letters EXISTENT, CROMWELL, PREADULT 9 Letters ERNIEFORD, COALMINER 10 Letters COALMINERS 11 Letters TNERNIEFORD, SIXTEENTONS 14 Letters JOHNNYBURNETTE 18 Letters TENNESSEEERNIEFORD, SIXTEENSTONEBYBUSH 19 Letters SIXTEENTONSTENSONGS 30 Letters FRANKIELAINETENNESSEEERNIEFORD

If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.