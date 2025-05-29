Skirk Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact, as per Leaks

Skirk is set to be released as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update, scheduled to go live on June 18, 2025. She is speculated to be a 5-star Cryo character who wields a Sword. She is expected to be a damage dealer in the game, and players will have to level her up and upgrade her abilities to make the most out of her kit. Ahead of her debut, Seele Leaks has disclosed all of Skirk’s ascension and talent materials. You can use that information to pre-farm for her so you can upgrade her as soon as she is released.

This article lists all of Skirk’s ascension and talent materials based on the leaks in Genshin Impact. Additionally, it includes details on where to find them.

Genshin Impact Skirk Ascension and Talent Upgrade Materials

Here are all the ascension materials needed to upgrade Skirk to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Materials Mora Ascension Rewards Level 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Skysplit Gembloom, 3x Meshing Gear 20,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Ensnaring Gaze, 10x Skysplit Gembloom, 15x Meshing Gear 40,000 NA Level 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Ensnaring Gaze, 20x Skysplit Gembloom, 15x Mechanical Spur Gear 60,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Ensnaring Gaze, 30x Skysplit Gembloom, 18x Mechanical Spur Gear 80,000 NA Level 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Ensnaring Gaze, 45x Skysplit Gembloom, 12x Artificed Dynamic Gear 100,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Ensnaring Gaze, 60x Skysplit Gembloom, 24x Artificed Dynamic Gear 120,000 NA

Additionally, below is a complete list of all ascension and talent materials to max upgrade Skirk and her abilities:

Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Skysplit Gembloom x168

Meshing Gear x 36

Mechanical Spur Gear x 96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 129

Ensnaring Gaze x46

Ascended Sample: Knight x18

Teachings of Contention x 9

Guide to Contention x 63

Philosophies of Contention x 114

Crown of Insight x 3

All Skirk Level-up Materials Locations in Genshin Impact

Ensnaring Gaze

Tenebrous Papilla location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ensnaring Gaze is an ascension material that can be easily obtained by defeating the Tenebrous Papilla World Boss located east of the Flower-Feather Clan in an underground cave. You will require 40 Resin to claim the item.

Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Shivada Jade Chunk (Image via HoYoverse)

The Shivada Jade stones are needed to upgrade all Cryo characters in the game, and naturally, Skirk requires them too. These stones can be obtained by clearing the following boss challenges:

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Lupus Boreas

Childe

Primo Geovishap

La Signora

Maguu Kenki

Bathysmal Vishap Herd

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Aeonblight Drake

Icewind Suite: Coppelius

Iniquitous Baptist

Meshing/Mechanical Spur/Artificed Dynamic Gears

Mechanical Spur Gear (Image via HoYoverse)

The various types of Gears are drops that can be collected after beating the Clockwork Meka enemies that roam the lands of Fontaine. These foes can be encountered in the overworld as well as underwater.

Skysplit Gembloom

Skysplit Gembloom locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Skysplit Gembloom is a new local specialty from the Natlan region that generally spawns in the Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain regions. A total of 74 Gemblooms can be farmed in the game, and you can use the tracking feature to easily locate them.

Ascended Sample: Knight

Wager With the Mages Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ascended Sample: Knight is a talent material that you can obtain by clearing Wager With the Mages Trounce Domain and spending some Resin. The domain is located on the Falcon Coast in Mondstadt and can be challenged after completing the Paralogism Archon Quest. Alternatively, you can also engage in it from the Adventurer’s Handbook.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Contention

Blazing Ruins Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Contention talent books are needed for Skirk and can be farmed at the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.