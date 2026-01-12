If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Small Tree Sized Shrub, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Small Tree Sized Shrub – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Small Tree Sized Shrub.
- 5 letters – SUMAC, LILAC
- 6 letters – ACACIA
- 7 letters – JUNIPER
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Small Tree Sized Shrub. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 14 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|2 Letters
|PO
|3 Letters
|BOX, TAW, TEA
|4 Letters
|HOLI, ROAN, GROT, BUSH
|5 Letters
|IMARI, MIXED, MACAW, NICHE, SUMAC, LILAC, GRACE, KEBAB, ELDER, HAZEL
|6 Letters
|AZALEA, MOTLEY, CALICO, GROTTO, RADISH, MAGNET, BASSET, RUGGED, ACACIA, PERMIT, HANSOM, JOJOBA, MYRTLE, MIMOSA
|7 Letters
|SAGUARO, DAPPLED, MOTTLED, CHARMER, BENEFIT, JUNIPER, EXECUTE, ARBUTUS, NUYTSIA, CASCARA, ACEROLA
|8 Letters
|BERBERIS, OLEANDER, MAGNOLIA, SWEETPIE, DISHEVEL, ARMCANDY, SIDEDISH, CALISAYA, TAMARISK, HAZELNUT, OLEASTER
|9 Letters
|ELAEAGNUS, RODGERSIA, SLINGSHOT, DISHONEST, APPLEPIES, POINCIANA
|10 Letters
|MUSSORGSKY, GOATWILLOW, BRUNFELSIA
|11 Letters
|ELDERFLOWER, PITTOSPORUM, COTONEASTER, BOTTLEBRUSH, AMELANCHIER
|12 Letters
|RHODODENDRON
|14 Letters
|VOLUPTUOUSNESS
