Small Tree Sized Shrub – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters PO 3 Letters BOX, TAW, TEA 4 Letters HOLI, ROAN, GROT, BUSH 5 Letters IMARI, MIXED, MACAW, NICHE, SUMAC, LILAC, GRACE, KEBAB, ELDER, HAZEL 6 Letters AZALEA, MOTLEY, CALICO, GROTTO, RADISH, MAGNET, BASSET, RUGGED, ACACIA, PERMIT, HANSOM, JOJOBA, MYRTLE, MIMOSA 7 Letters SAGUARO, DAPPLED, MOTTLED, CHARMER, BENEFIT, JUNIPER, EXECUTE, ARBUTUS, NUYTSIA, CASCARA, ACEROLA 8 Letters BERBERIS, OLEANDER, MAGNOLIA, SWEETPIE, DISHEVEL, ARMCANDY, SIDEDISH, CALISAYA, TAMARISK, HAZELNUT, OLEASTER 9 Letters ELAEAGNUS, RODGERSIA, SLINGSHOT, DISHONEST, APPLEPIES, POINCIANA 10 Letters MUSSORGSKY, GOATWILLOW, BRUNFELSIA 11 Letters ELDERFLOWER, PITTOSPORUM, COTONEASTER, BOTTLEBRUSH, AMELANCHIER 12 Letters RHODODENDRON 14 Letters VOLUPTUOUSNESS

