Small Wind Instrument – Crossword Clue Answers

4 letters – FIFE

FIFE 5 letters – FLUTE

FLUTE 7 letters – OCARINA, PICCOLO

OCARINA, PICCOLO 9 letters – HARMONICA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Small Wind Instrument.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters HORN, GUST, OBOE, SPRY, FIFE 5 Letters FLUTE, KAZOO, FIFES, PUFFY 6 Letters CORNET, BREEZE, TINKLE 7 Letters PICCOLO, OCARINA, WHISTLE, SPROUTS, ICEBERG, SHOOTER, MEANDER, EELWORM, INKLING, DRAUGHT, DIGRESS, REORDER, TONETTE 8 Letters OCARINAS, TENCENTS, VENTULUS, RECORDER, REEDPIPE, PANPIPES, OCARNIAS 9 Letters HARMONICA 11 Letters SAILINGBOAT 12 Letters SPEAKVOLUMES, SHARPSHOOTER, PENNYWHISTLE

