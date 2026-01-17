Home » Puzzles » Snail Clam or Squid – Crossword Clue Answers

Snail Clam or Squid – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Snail Clam or Squid, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Snail Clam or Squid.

  • 7 letters – MOLLUSK

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Snail Clam or Squid. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 29 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
1 LettersF
3 LettersINK, DIP, SEA, ZEE
4 LettersAVIS, EURO, SLOW, BOYS, SLOE, FAST, DIPS, TIRE, CURB, MOLT, GRAY, CALK, VISE
5 LettersSHELL, SAUCE, PEARL, MOOLA, GELTS, PETRO, SPLIT, SNIPS, FROGS, SLIMY, HOSTA, METER, EDEMA
6 LettersKDRAMA, BRIDGE, DIGGER, QUAHOG, SIMILE, PEARLY, STEAMS, MOOLAH, FRANCE, BYSSUS, HOSTAS, CENTER, ANALOG
7 LettersMOLLUSK, MOLLUSC, STEAMER, CHOWDER, BIVALVE, QUARTER, STEAMED, LOWTIDE, SEAFOOD, SEAFARE, PLURALS, SIMILES, PEEPSEA, INKSACS
8 LettersEASTASIA, BIVALVES, MOLLUSCS, MOLLUSCA, MOLLUSKS, PUPPYDOG, LUNGWORM, MANEUVER, COLORANT, MOLLUSKA
9 LettersSHELLFISH, RETRONYMS
10 LettersCEPHALOPOD
11 LettersSLOWANIMALS
12 LettersLITER-LITTER
13 LettersSTEAMINGVIDEO
14 LettersPHYLUMMOLLUSCA
18 LettersMOLLUSCAGASTROPODA
29 LettersDEEPINTHENIGHTDIONTIMMERREMIX

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

