Snapdragon 8s Elite: Specs, Leaks, and Expected Launch Details

Qualcomm has introduced the ‘s’ suffix in its Snapdragon lineup to denote slightly toned-down versions of the standard 8 series processors. After kicking things off with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it seems they are preparing to bring toned-down versions to the Elite series as well starting with the Snapdragon 8s Elite. It aims to strike a balance between performance and cost and will be positioned between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3.

Snapdragon 8s Elite: Specs Based on Leaks

According to leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Snapdragon 8s Elite, model number SM8735, is expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but fall short of the Gen 3.

While specific benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8s Elite are unavailable, its expected position between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3 provides clues about its potential performance.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance : ~1,991 (single-core), ~5,299 (multi-core) on Geekbench.

: ~1,991 (single-core), ~5,299 (multi-core) on Geekbench. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance: ~2,193 (single-core), ~7,304 (multi-core).

The Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to deliver scores in this range, offering solid performance while still being cost-effective.

Another leak, this time from Yogesh Brar, suggests that the 8s Elite will likely use ARM-based cores instead of Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite and upcoming 8 Elite Gen 2. However, it is unclear if the 8s Elite will feature off-the-shelf ARM cores or Qualcomm-customized Kryo cores. This move may result in slightly lower performance but will help reduce costs, making the chip more accessible.

The Snapdragon 8s Elite may exclude advanced features like 8K video recording and certain AI enhancements. These omissions align with its mid-tier positioning, offering solid performance without the premium features of flagship processors. This trade-off is designed to provide manufacturers and consumers with a more affordable option.

Expected Launch

Smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8s Elite could hit the market as early as March or April 2025. Meanwhile, Qualcomm may launch the Snapdragon 7 Plus (model SM7775) too, catering to budget-conscious buyers seeking mid-range performance.