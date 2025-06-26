Snapdragon Out? Samsung Set to Power U.S. Models with Exynos

Samsung has always relied on Snapdragon chips for its flagship smartphones, especially in key markets like the U.S. However, the company also makes its in-house processor called Exynos. This chip has seen mixed performance in the past. While several Exynos-powered Galaxy phones were launched globally, only one ever made it to the U.S. market. Now, that might change as Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 with Exynos across all markets, including the U.S.

Recently, we covered that Samsung unveiled its Exynos 2500 chip for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. But unlike before, this isn’t going to be a region-specific move, where some markets get Snapdragon and others, like India and Europe, get Exynos. This time, Samsung is going all-in with Exynos, even for the U.S.

Why is Samsung Switching to Exynos for the Flip 7?

Samsung shifting entirely to its in-house Exynos 2500 chip for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might feel surprising, but there are some solid reasons behind this move:

1. Everyone’s Going In-House Now

Samsung isn’t the only one focusing on its chipsets. Google has its Tensor, which powers all Pixel devices now. Xiaomi recently introduced its “XRing” processor for advanced AI processing. Even Apple has been leading the charge with its own Bionic and M-series chips.

So, it makes sense for Samsung to focus on Exynos to reduce reliance on Qualcomm and have better control over performance and integration.

2. Snapdragon Might Be Too Much for a Flip

Let’s be honest, the current Snapdragon 8 Elite or the 8s Gen 4 are absolute powerhouses. But that performance comes with higher power draw and more heat. It isn’t ideal for a device like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is super slim and foldable.

There’s limited space to fit a large battery, and heat dissipation becomes a real issue. The Exynos 2500 could offer better thermal management while still delivering solid performance suited for this form factor.

3. Keeping the Cost in Check

Foldables are already expensive, and if Samsung can save on component costs by using its in-house Exynos chip instead of buying Snapdragon SoCs, it helps in two ways:

Offering a more competitive price Improving profit margins.

This is especially important as more budget-friendly foldables are entering the market, and price will be a big factor going forward.

What to Expect from the Samsung Exynos 2500?

We don’t know yet how well the Exynos 2500 will perform in real-world usage. But on paper, it’s shaping up to be quite promising. Built on a 3nm process, it’s expected to deliver better efficiency and thermal control. This is something flip phones need.

Samsung claims that the CPU performance is 15% better, and the NPU (neural processing unit) is 39% faster compared to the previous Exynos 2400. This could mean smoother multitasking, better battery management, and faster on-device AI features, all while staying cooler and fitting inside a compact flip phone.

That's all for now, folks. It'll be interesting to see how Samsung's decision to go all-in with Exynos plays out in markets like the U.S.