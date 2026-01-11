If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Snitch, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Snitch – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Snitch

4 Letters – FINK

– FINK 11 Letters – STOOLPIGEON

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Snitch. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters RAT, ROB, COP, XXX, AND, BAG, NIP, SPY 4 Letters FINK, NARC, TELL, SING, LIFT, TAKE, LOOT, SCAB, NARK, BEAK, BLAB, CONK, HOOK, NICK, NOSE, PALM, PIMP, HATE, ERIN, TOLD, MOLE 5 Letters SWIPE, PINCH, ADMIT, MOOCH, STEAL, SNEAK, RATON, TATLE, FILCH, NAMER, PEACH, TATTL, ANNEX, BOOST, DOBIN, DOBON, GRASS, HEIST, POACH, SNAKE, SNARE, SNOOT, SNOUT, STOOL, TRIPP 6 Letters TATTLE, SQUEAL, REVEAL, GOSSIP, INFORM, BETRAY, PILFER, TELLON, ANNEXE, BEEZER, BORROW, CANARY, DOBBER, EXTORT, PECKER, POCKET, RUSTLE, SNATCH, SQUEAK, THIEVE 7 Letters TATTLER, STOOLIE, DIVULGE, CONFESS, TRAITOR, RATFINK, BLABBER, DEFRAUD, DELATOR, PEACHER, PURLOIN, SELLOUT, SMELLER, SWINDLE, TIPSTER, VULTURE, TREERAT, RATTING 8 Letters TELLTALE, INFORMER, DISCLOSE, DESERTER, STEALING, INFORMON, SQUEALER, ABSTRACT, BETRAYER, EMBEZZLE, SCROUNGE, SHOPLIFT, SNITCHON, SNITCHER, TATTLING 9 Letters INFORMANT, TELLTALES, BLABBERER, NAMENAMES, SCHNOZZLE, TALLTALES, ONTHEBALL 10 Letters TATTLETALE, REVELATION, PISCLOSURE, MOUTHPIECE, TALEBEARER 11 Letters STOOLPIGEON, COMMUNICATE, APPROPRIATE, MAKEOFFWITH, RUNAWAYWITH, WALKOFFWITH, CUBREPORTER 12 Letters BLABBERMOUTH, TELLTHETRUTH 13 Letters TAKEWITHOUTOK 14 Letters BLOWTHEWHISTLE, BENEDICTARNOLD 15 Letters GIVETHEGAMEAWAY 16 Letters INFORMERTOPOLICE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.