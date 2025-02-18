Solo Leveling: All Sung Jinwoo Shadows Ranked by Powers and Abilities

Solo Leveling captivated anime fans with its thrilling action, compelling story, and, of course, Sung Jinwoo’s incredible shadow army. But who are these loyal undead soldiers, and how did Jinwoo amass such a formidable force? Let’s dive deep into the origins, powers, and abilities of all Sung Jinwoo’s shadows, ranking them by their strength in the world of Solo Leveling.

Before we meet and rank Sung Jinwoo’s shadow army, it’s crucial to understand how Jinwoo extracts them. Thanks to the System, Jinwoo gains the unique ability to extract the shadows of defeated enemies, turning them into loyal shadow soldiers under his command. This power, known as “Shadow Extraction,” is a defining aspect of his journey and a key source of his strength. Jinwoo assigns the word Arise to extract shadows of fallen enemies, however, he is unable to extract certain shadows for different reasons.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most notable shadows in Sung Jinwoo’s army, ranked from least to most powerful:

11. Kaisel (The Wyvern)

Background: Kaisel was a powerful wyvern, a lesser dragon-like creature, encountered in a dungeon.

Powers and Abilities: Kaisel serves as Jinwoo's loyal mount, providing swift transportation and aerial combat support.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Kaisel's shadow after defeating him, adding a valuable asset to his army's mobility.

10. Min Byung-Gyu (Temporary)

Background: Min Byung-Gyu was one of Korea’s strongest S-Rank Hunters, known for his stealth and assassination skills.

Powers and Abilities: Byung-Gyu possessed exceptional stealth, agility, and combat prowess.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo temporarily extracted Byung-Gyu's shadow to heal his injuries but later released him to honor his wishes.

9. Greed (Hwang Dongsoo)

Background: Greed was originally Hwang Dongsoo, an S-Rank Hunter seeking revenge against Jinwoo for killing his brother. He resorted to kidnapping and torturing Jinwoo’s friend, Yoo Jinho.

Powers and Abilities: Greed retains his S-Rank Hunter abilities as a shadow, wielding a sword and possessing considerable combat experience.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Greed's shadow after defeating him, showing no mercy for his cruel actions.

8. Jima (The Naga)

Background: Jima was originally the Boss Naga, a powerful humanoid serpent with immense strength and magical abilities. He served as the boss of a high-end A-Rank Gate.

Powers and Abilities: Jima retains his strength and magical abilities as a shadow, wielding a massive trident and possessing a fearsome presence.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Jima's shadow after defeating him in a direct confrontation, showcasing his mastery over both physical and magical combat.

7. Iron (The Tank)

Background: Iron was originally the Alpha Ice Bear, a monstrous magical beast with immense strength and resilience. He led the Ice Bears during the Red Gate incident.

Powers and Abilities: Iron possesses incredible physical strength and durability, making him a formidable tank in Jinwoo's army. He can withstand powerful attacks and deliver devastating blows with his claws and fangs.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Iron's shadow after defeating him in the Red Gate dungeon, showcasing his ability to overcome even the most ferocious beasts.

6. Kamish (The Giant Dragon)

Background: Kamish was a colossal dragon, dubbed “humanity’s greatest calamity,” that emerged from the first S-Rank Gate.

Powers and Abilities: Kamish possessed immense strength and destructive power, but his mana had diminished due to being dead for a long time.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Kamish's shadow during the Jeju Island raid, but it dissipated quickly due to its weakened state.

5. The Ant Queen

Background: The Ant Queen was the mother of the Ant King, responsible for creating the formidable ant army that threatened Jeju Island.

Powers and Abilities: The Ant Queen possessed powerful magic and the ability to control her ant offspring.

How Jinwoo Obtained Her: Jinwoo attempted to extract her shadow, but the process was interrupted, leaving her fate uncertain.

4. Tusk (The High Orc Shaman)

Background: Tusk was originally a powerful High Orc shaman with mastery over various magic spells and shamanistic abilities. He posed a significant challenge to Jinwoo during the Demon Castle arc.

Powers and Abilities: Tusk retains his magical prowess as a shadow, wielding a wide array of spells with devastating effects. He can conjure fire dragons, create protective shields, inflict agonizing pain, and even manipulate his size.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Tusk's shadow after a challenging battle, overcoming the High Orc's strong will and resistance.

3. Igris (The Knight)

Background: Igris, originally the Blood-Red Commander Igris, was a high-ranking knight serving the previous Shadow Monarch, Ashborn. He was tasked with testing Jinwoo’s strength and loyalty before ultimately becoming his first shadow soldier.

Powers and Abilities: Igris is a master swordsman with incredible speed, agility, and strength. He can move and control objects with telekinesis and possesses a chivalrous personality, always showing respect to Jinwoo.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Igris's shadow after defeating him in a fierce battle, appealing to the knight's sense of loyalty and honor.

2. Beru (The Ant King)

Background: Beru was the formidable Ant King, born from the Ant Queen with immense strength and destructive power. He led the ant army and posed a significant threat to humanity during the Jeju Island arc.

Powers and Abilities: Beru possesses incredible physical strength, speed, and durability. He can create powerful shockwaves with his strikes and commands the other ant shadows with unwavering loyalty.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Jinwoo extracted Beru's shadow after a grueling battle, showcasing his dominance over the Ant King and his army.

1. Bellion (Last Gift)

Background: Bellion was the Grand-Marshal of Ashborn’s shadow army, possessing unmatched strength and combat skills. He is Jinwoo’s strongest shadow and serves as his right-hand man.

Powers and Abilities: Bellion possesses immense strength, speed, and durability. He is a skilled swordsman and can fly using his wings. He is also incredibly loyal to Jinwoo.

How Jinwoo Obtained Him: Bellion was part of Ashborn's original shadow army, which was passed down to Jinwoo when he became the new Shadow Monarch.

Other Shadows Jinwoo Owns (Low to Mid Level)

Apart from the above, Jinwoo has an army of different low to mid-level shadows of several animals, monsters, and hunters that come in handy. Jinwoo has tens and hundreds of them in the shadow army.

Low-Level Shadows

Background: These shadows are extracted from low-level monsters and hunters, forming the bulk of Jinwoo’s army. They include goblins, kobolds, ice elves, high orcs, lizardmen, and various other creatures.

Powers and Abilities: These shadows possess basic combat skills and regenerative abilities. They serve as the frontline soldiers in Jinwoo's army, overwhelming opponents with their numbers and unwavering loyalty.

How Jinwoo Obtained Them: Jinwoo extracted these shadows from countless low-level enemies he encountered throughout his journey.

Giant Shadows

Background: These colossal figures emerged from an S-Rank Gate in Japan, possessing immense strength and destructive power. Each giant was said to be as strong as an S-Rank hunter.

Powers and Abilities: These giants wield massive weapons and possess incredible physical strength. They serve as heavy hitters in Jinwoo's army, capable of overwhelming even the strongest opponents.

How Jinwoo Obtained Them: Jinwoo extracted these shadows after single-handedly defeating over 30 giants during the Japan crisis.

Ice Bear Shadows

Background: These monstrous magical beasts were encountered during the Red Gate incident. They possess immense strength and resilience, led by their Alpha, Iron.

Powers and Abilities: These ice bears possess incredible physical strength and durability. They can withstand powerful attacks and deliver devastating blows with their claws and fangs.

How Jinwoo Obtained Them: Jinwoo extracted these shadows after defeating the ice bears in the Red Gate dungeon.

Ant Shadows

Background: These mutant ants were born from the Ant Queen, infesting Jeju Island and posing a significant threat to humanity. They possess enhanced strength, speed, and the ability to fly.

Powers and Abilities: These ants possess sharp claws and venomous stingers. They can fly at high speeds and overwhelm opponents with their numbers and coordinated attacks.

How Jinwoo Obtained Them: Jinwoo extracted these shadows after defeating the ant army and the Ant King during the Jeju Island raid.

Sung Jinwoo’s Shadows Ranked

Jinwoo’s shadow army is a force to be reckoned with, capable of overwhelming even the strongest S-Rank hunters and monsters. Their unwavering loyalty, regenerative abilities, and diverse skillsets make them an invaluable asset in Jinwoo’s fight against the threats facing humanity.

By the end of Solo Leveling, Jinwoo commands a vast army of shadows, including those mentioned above and countless others. This army plays a crucial role in the final battle against the Monarchs and the Rulers, solidifying Jinwoo's position as the Shadow Monarch and the protector of Earth.