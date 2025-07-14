Solo Leveling Arise features many exciting playable characters from the Solo Leveling franchise. The gacha game introduces new Hunters every now and then, with each of them boasting a unique skill set. As the game progresses and new challenges and events are added, the title’s meta shifts. While some characters become more powerful, others fall off. To provide you with an idea of the best Hunters, this article provides a complete tier list of all available characters in Solo Leveling Arise during July 2025.

Solo Leveling Arise Best Characters Tier List July 2025

The are currently more than 40 playable Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise. They are segregated based on their rarities, SR and SSR, and their elements, Light, Dark, Fire, Water, and Wind. While some of these Hunters are quite powerful and capable of clearing even the hardest challenges smoothly, some may struggle against even weaker foes. To help you determine the strongest Hunters, the following tier list puts all SLA characters into different tiers depending on their strength, ranging from the SS tier to the C tier.

SS Tier

The SS tier includes the strongest Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise. These characters are the best ones to summon from the gacha banners and will carry you through all the challenges. It is recommended to obtain them in priority. Here are all the Hunters part of the SS tier:

Thomas Andre (SSR, Light)

Go Gunhee (SSR, Light)

Isla Wright (SSR, Dark)

Cha Hae-In: Pure Sword Princess (SSR, Water)

Seorin (SSR, Water)

Meilin Fisher (SSR, Water)

Esil Radiru (SSR, Fire)

Tawata Kanae (SSR, Fire)

Yoo Soohyun (SSR, Fire)

Amamiya Mirei (SSR, Wind)

Goto Ryuji (SSR, Wind)

S Tier

The S tier Hunters are highly impressive and are amongst the most powerful ones in the game. You can use them to effectively clear all the content; however, they may seem a bit less lusterous than the SS tier ones. Let’s look at all the S tier Hunters in SLA:

Cha Hae-in (SSR, Light)

Miyeon (SSR, Light)

Min Byung-gu (SSR, Light)

Charlotte (SSR, Dark)

Harper (SSR, Dark)

Alicia Blance (SSR, Water)

Shuhua (SSR, Water)

Seo Jiwoo (SSR, Water)

Gina (SSR, Fire)

Han Se-mi (SSR, Wind)

Lennart Niermann (SSR, Wind)

A Tier

The A tier characters are decent options that aren’t weak by any means, but cannot produce enough value compared to their peers in the higher tier. They’re quite average, truthfully. The following Hunters are placed in the A tier currently:

Shimiazu Akari (SSR, Light)

Silver Mane Baek Yonho (SSR, Dark)

Lee Bora (SSR, Dark)

Choi Jong-in (SSR, Fire)

Emma Laurent (SSR, Fire)

Woo Jinchul (SSR, Wind)

B Tier

All the Hunters put in the B tier aren’t any good and fall off considerably during the later stages of the game. While it is alright to use them during the beginning when you lack better characters, it isn’t recommended to invest too much in them. Here are all the characters suitable for the B tier:

Baek Yoonho (SSR, Light)

Lim Tae-gyu (SSR, Dark)

Hwang Dongsoo (SSR, Wind)

Kim Chul (SR, Light)

Kang Taeshik (SR, Dark)

Anna Ruiz (SR, Water)

Park Heejin (SR, Wind)

C Tier

The C Tier characters are arguably the worst ones in the title. They are quite weak compared to their peers, and it isn’t recommended to use them at all unless necessary. They will find it difficult to clear the challenges during the late game and will not be able to stack enough damage without significant investment. Let’s look at all C tier Hunters so you can avoid them:

Yoo Jinho (SR, Light)

Jo Kyuhwan (SR, Light)

Hwang Dongsuk (SR, Dark)

Nam Chae-young (SR, Water)

Lee Joohee (SR, Water)

Han Song-yi (SR, Water)

Song Chiyul (SR, Fire)

Park Beom-Shik (SR, Wind)

Kim Sangshik (SR, Wind)

Fans are recommended to keep an eye on this article as it will be updated when new Hunters are released. As the meta changes, all the SLA characters’ tiers will also be adjusted here to reflect that.