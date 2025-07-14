Solo Leveling Arise Codes (July 2025)

Solo Leveling: Arise is a popular gacha game based on the Solo Leveling manhwa and anime. It allows you to play as Sung Jinwoo and several other Hunters from the franchise after summoning them. You can obtain new characters from the gacha system by spending Draw Tickets, which can be purchased using Essence Stones. A simple way to get these resources and other level-up materials is by using redeem codes, and a few of them are currently active in Solo Leveling Arise during July 2025. Read on to learn more about the active codes and their free rewards, and how to exchange them.

Active Solo Leveling Arise Codes

Here is a list of all active Solo Leveling Arise codes that are currently working in the game the last time we updated this article:

IDLEHUNTERTIME: 10 x Custom Draw Tickets

It is recommended that you exchange the above-mentioned codes as soon as possible, as SLA redeem codes often expire after a certain period.

Expired Solo Leveling Arise Redeem Codes

Several SLA codes have expired recently and cannot be used anymore. Here is a list of them so you can avoid wasting time trying to claim them:

IDLECOLLABEVENT : 20 x Custom Draw Tickets, 3 x Uncommon Skill Rune Chests

: 20 x Custom Draw Tickets, 3 x Uncommon Skill Rune Chests JULYUDC0D3 : 1,000 x Essence Stones, 30 x Weapon Enhancement Gear III

: 1,000 x Essence Stones, 30 x Weapon Enhancement Gear III JUN3UDCODE : 2 x Gem (Rank 5), 20 x Gem Fragment Selection Chest

: 2 x Gem (Rank 5), 20 x Gem Fragment Selection Chest THANKFORFEEDBACK: 1,000 x Essence Stones, 300 x Advanced Mana Crystal, 1,000,000 x Gold

How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes

You can exchange the redeem codes to obtain free rewards in SLA either online or from within the game. Here are the steps for both methods:

How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes Online

Boot up the game on any device. Click on the Door icon in the top-right corner. Tap on the Settings icon, just above the Exit icon, at the bottom-right corner. From the left-hand side, navigate to the Account section, which is the last option. Here, you will find the Redeem Code option on the bottom-right, just below the Terms of Service option. Click on it to open a dialog box. Paste the redemption code here and click Use. Then, click Confirm to receive the rewards via in-game mail. Repeat the steps for more codes.

Go to settings from the bottom-right corner Find the Reddem Code button in the Account section Enter the code to obtain rewards

How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes on Website

Open the SLA redeem code website on any web browser. Enter your Member code in the designated space. You can find it in the Account section in Settings on the top-right corner. Paste the redemption code in the given space, and click Use. Then, click Confirm, and soon you will receive the rewards via in-game mail. Repeat the steps for more codes.

Enter code on website to obtain rewards (Image via Netmarble) Find Member code in the Account section

Fans are recommended to keep an eye on this article as we will update it with newer SLA codes as they are released.