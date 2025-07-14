Solo Leveling Arise Codes (July 2025)

Solo Leveling: Arise is a popular gacha game based on the Solo Leveling manhwa and anime. It allows you to play as Sung Jinwoo and several other Hunters from the franchise after summoning them. You can obtain new characters from the gacha system by spending Draw Tickets, which can be purchased using Essence Stones. A simple way to get these resources and other level-up materials is by using redeem codes, and a few of them are currently active in Solo Leveling Arise during July 2025. Read on to learn more about the active codes and their free rewards, and how to exchange them.
Active Solo Leveling Arise Codes
Here is a list of all active Solo Leveling Arise codes that are currently working in the game the last time we updated this article:
- IDLEHUNTERTIME: 10 x Custom Draw Tickets
It is recommended that you exchange the above-mentioned codes as soon as possible, as SLA redeem codes often expire after a certain period.
Expired Solo Leveling Arise Redeem Codes
Several SLA codes have expired recently and cannot be used anymore. Here is a list of them so you can avoid wasting time trying to claim them:
- IDLECOLLABEVENT: 20 x Custom Draw Tickets, 3 x Uncommon Skill Rune Chests
- JULYUDC0D3: 1,000 x Essence Stones, 30 x Weapon Enhancement Gear III
- JUN3UDCODE: 2 x Gem (Rank 5), 20 x Gem Fragment Selection Chest
- THANKFORFEEDBACK: 1,000 x Essence Stones, 300 x Advanced Mana Crystal, 1,000,000 x Gold
How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes
You can exchange the redeem codes to obtain free rewards in SLA either online or from within the game. Here are the steps for both methods:
How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes Online
- Boot up the game on any device.
- Click on the Door icon in the top-right corner.
- Tap on the Settings icon, just above the Exit icon, at the bottom-right corner.
- From the left-hand side, navigate to the Account section, which is the last option.
- Here, you will find the Redeem Code option on the bottom-right, just below the Terms of Service option. Click on it to open a dialog box.
- Paste the redemption code here and click Use.
- Then, click Confirm to receive the rewards via in-game mail.
- Repeat the steps for more codes.
How to Redeem Solo Leveling Arise Codes on Website
- Open the SLA redeem code website on any web browser.
- Enter your Member code in the designated space. You can find it in the Account section in Settings on the top-right corner.
- Paste the redemption code in the given space, and click Use.
- Then, click Confirm, and soon you will receive the rewards via in-game mail.
- Repeat the steps for more codes.
Fans are recommended to keep an eye on this article as we will update it with newer SLA codes as they are released.