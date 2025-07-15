Solo Leveling Arise Weapons Tier List (July 2025)

Solo Leveling Arise is a popular gacha game based on the Solo Leveling franchise. It lets you play as Sung Jinwoo and many other famous hunters from the series. Moreover, similar to the manhwa and the anime, you can equip your playable characters with different types of weapons and artifacts. While some of these weapons are quite powerful, others aren’t as great. To provide you with an idea of what to use and what to avoid, this Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list ranks all available Sung Jinwoo and Hunter weapons in Solo Leveling Arise ranked from best to worst.

Best Sung Jinwoo Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise features a plethora of weapons that you can equip to Sung Jinwoo to buff his damage capabilities. While some of them are extremely powerful, some others aren’t any good and aren’t worth using. To help you determine the best ones, the following section segregates all Sung Jinwoo weapons in SLA based on their strength between the SS tier and the C tier:

SS Tier

Here are the best weapons to equip Sung Jinwoo with in SLA:

Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR)

Moonshadow (SSR)

Thethis’ Grimoire (SSR)

Demon King’s Daggers (SSR)

Divine Quarterstaff (SSR)

Fan of the Fire Demon (SSR)

Phoenix Soul (SSR)

Stormbringer (SSR)

Winter Fang (SSR)

S Tier

If you do not have any SS tier weapons, the ones in the S tier can be worthy alternatives. They are quite strong as well and provide a lot of value:

Demon King’s Longsword (SSR)

Zeke’s Fragment (SSR)

Gold-tailed Fox (SSR)

Juicy Grilled Skewer (SSR)

Skadi (SSR)

The Huntsman (SSR)

Truth: Demon Knight’s Spear (SSR)

Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang (SSR)

Vulcan’s Rage (SSR)

Orb of Avarice (SR)

Radiru Family’s Longbow (SR)

West Wind (SR)

A Tier

The A tier weapons are quite average and can be a suitable choice until you find something even powerful. Let’s look at all the weapons in this tier:

Spooky Pumpkin (SSR)

Secured Marlin Surfboard (SSR)

Burning Demon’s Grimoire (SR)

Demon Knight’s Spear (SR)

Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident (SR)

Kasaka’s Venom Fang (SR)

Baruka’s Dagger (SR)

Frostbite Falchion (SR)

Lustrous Dragon Sword (SR)

Knight Killer (SR)

B Tier

The B tier weapons aren’t suitable for the late game and are only recommended to be used during the title’s beginning stages:

Black Hawk (SR)

Dragonscale Broadsword (SR)

Orc’s Broadsword (SR)

Rock Golem Hammer (SR)

C Tier

The C tier weapons are the worst ones in SLA, and you should avoid using them and investing in them. Here are all the weapons worthy of the C tier:

Gravekeeper’s Scythe (R)

Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow (R)

Ice Elf’s Bow (R)

Knight’s Sword (R)

Kim Sangshik’s Sword (R)

Lizard Glaive (R)

Lycan Slayer (R)

Razan’s Blade (R)

Sandstorm Cube (R)

Best Hunter Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise (July 2025)

Apart from the weapons mentioned in the previous section, there are several other weapons in Solo Leveling Arise meant to be used by the various hunters. Like the other category, some of the Hunter weapons are mighty, whereas others aren’t worth investing in at all. Let’s take a look at all the Hunter weapons segregated into tiers based on their capabilities:

SS Tier

The following Hunter weapons are the best ones in SLA:

Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent (SSR)

Durable Shark Water Gun (SSR)

Flame of the Azure Serpent (SSR)

Frankenstein Candy Bar (SSR)

Ghost Candy Bar (SSR)

Leaf of the Azure Serpent (SSR)

Lucky Beru Keychain (SSR)

Lucky Igris Keychain (SSR)

Lucky Tank Keychain (SSR)

Spiky Shark Water Gun (SSR)

Sturdy Shark Water Gun (SSR)

Vampire Candy Bar (SSR)

S Tier

The following Hunter weapons are a close second to the ones put in the SS tier:

Steel Bow (SR)

Steel Longsword (SR)

A Tier

In case you do not own any of the SS tier or S tier weapons, using the following A tier weapon can be a decent option:

Steel Axe (SR)

Steel Dagger (SR)

Steel Staff (SR)

Ancient Grimoire (SR)

B Tier

The B tier weapons are on the weaker end of the spectrum and aren’t recommended for use once you progress through the early game:

Steel Shield (SR)

Bow (R)

Sword (R)

C Tier

Lastly, the C tier weapons are the weakest ones in SLA, and you should not use them unless you do not have anything else to equip your characters with. Here are all the weapons suitable for the C tier:

Dagger (R)

Essence of Magic (R)

Hatchet (R)

Shield (R)

Staff (R)

This is all for our Solo Leveling Arise all weapons tier list. This article will be updated as more weapons are introduced with future updates.