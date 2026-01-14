Solo Leveling Fans Won’t Believe What’s Coming to Fortnite Next Month

Fortnite has built a long list of anime crossovers over the years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. From major shonen series to fan-favorite characters, Epic Games keeps expanding its anime roster. Now, that list is going to grow again, as trusted leakers report that a Solo Leveling collaboration is coming very soon to Fortnite, potentially bringing popular hunters to the island next.

When Is the Solo Leveling Collab Coming to Fortnite?

According to reliable Fortnite leakers like AdiraFNInfo, HYPEX, and ShiinaBR, the Solo Leveling crossover will arrive within the next 1-2 months. That means you can expect it to drop sometime in late February or early March 2026.

FORTNITE X SOLO LEVELING EXPECTED WITHIN 2 MONTHS



(via @AdiraFNInfo) pic.twitter.com/XCn9Le3OUW — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2026

The leakers have been pretty specific about the timing. AdiraFNInfo mentioned it’s “likely only 1 month more after a very long wait,” while Loolo_WRLD said it’s “confirmed to come soon, in around a month.” Since the South Park collaboration is currently active in Fortnite, the Solo Leveling crossover will probably launch after that update ends.

What to Expect

The Solo Leveling crossover has actually been rumored since March 2025, so fans have been waiting almost a year for this. Now it’s finally confirmed to be happening.

You can expect skins for Sung Jinwoo, the main character, who goes from being the weakest hunter to the strongest. His skin will likely come with his signature daggers as a pickaxe and possibly different style variants that show his leveling-up journey. There’s also expected to be a Cha Hae-In skin, another popular character from the series.

But the really exciting part is the potential mythic items. Leakers suggest we might see mythic weapons inspired by Jinwoo’s shadow army. This could let you summon shadows like Igris or Beru as allies or weapons during matches. If Epic Games handles this like the recent Bleach collaboration or even the South Park collab with the Stick of Truth mythic, this might work in regular matches or possibly be limited to special mode like Blitz Royale.

Fortnite has already brought so much anime stuff to the game, like Naruto, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and, most recently, Bleach. Solo Leveling fits right into this roster and brings its own dark, action-packed style to the game.

The timing also makes sense because a Solo Leveling movie is coming out in late 2026, and Netflix is starting to film a live-action Solo Leveling series in April 2026. We all know that Fortnite loves to sync its collaborations with major releases, so this crossover could be the start of a bigger promotional push for the franchise. Are you one of the many fans who have been waiting for this collab for months?