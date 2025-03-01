Solo Leveling: Jeju Island Arc and Story So Far [Explained]

The Jeju Island arc is a pivotal moment in the Solo Leveling storyline, an important turning point for the anime and the overpowered protagonist – Sung Jinwoo. The Jeju Island arc sees the emergence of a new but powerful threat that pushes even the strongest S-Rank hunters to their limits, ultimately setting the stage for global conflicts. This leads South Korea and Japan to send their S-Rank hunters to save the planet. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jeju Island arc.

A History of Disaster: Jeju Island’s Past

Four years before the main Solo Leveling storyline events, an S-Rank Gate appeared on Jeju Island. This gate opening marked the beginning of a series of devastating raids that would leave a lasting negative impact on the island and its poor inhabitants caught in the crossfire. The initial attempt to conquer the dungeon within the Gate ended in catastrophic failure, resulting in a Dungeon Break that unleashed hordes of monstrous large ants on residents of Jeju Island.

Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Despite multiple attempts by the Korean government to reclaim the island, every raid proved unsuccessful. One such raid on Jeju Island resulted in the tragic death of a top S-Rank hunter, Eunseok. The loss of such a powerful hunter demoralized the Hunter Association and forced them to retreat from Jeju Island. They thought the ants would stay trapped on the island since they could not fly or swim. This tragic event weighed heavily on Choi Jong-In, who led the third raid, leaving him with a deep sense of survivor’s guilt and a burning desire to redeem himself.

This is where the story of the popular anime series begins with the introduction of our beloved E-Rank hunter – Sung Jinwoo – in the current timeline.

Basic Understanding of How Raids Work in Solo Leveling

In the world of Solo Leveling, Gates serve as portals to dungeons that house a variety of monsters and magical beasts. These dungeons are classified by rank, from E to S, with S-rank dungeons being the most challenging. Hunters, individuals who are awakened with supernatural abilities, are tasked with raiding these dungeons to prevent Dungeon Breaks and protect the humans from these monsters.

Hunters are also classified into six main types: Fighter, Mage, Assassin, Tanker, Ranger, and Healer. Each type possesses unique strengths and weaknesses, and a balanced team composition is crucial for successful dungeon raids.

The Rise of the Ants: Evolution and Flight

Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Meanwhile, left unchecked, the ants continue to multiply and evolve on Jeju Island. As their numbers grow and as resources on the island get depleted they begin to develop wings, driven by the need to leave the island and seek sustenance elsewhere. One of the ants eventually makes landfall killing and injuring a few civilians. This forces the Hunter Association to organize a fourth raid, this time with the assistance of Japan’s strongest guild, the Draw Sword Guild, led by the formidable Goto Ryuji.

The Fourth Jeju Island Raid: A Desperate Battle

The fourth Jeju Island raid was a desperate attempt to eradicate the ants before it could spread further. The plan involved the Japanese S-rank hunters acting as bait to draw out the ant drones while the Korean S-rank hunters focused on eliminating the Ant Queen and her Royal Guards.

Initially, the plan seemed to be working. The Japanese hunters effectively lured the ants away, and the Korean hunters successfully located and killed the Ant Queen. However, the situation took a drastic turn with the arrival of the Ant King, an incredibly powerful magic beast that quickly decimated the Korean hunters.

This devastating encounter resulted in the deaths of eight S-Rank hunters, including some of Korea and Japan’s most formidable hunters. The table below lists all the hunters who lost their lives in the Jeju Island raid:

Hunter Nationality Guild Hunter Type Min Byung-Gyu Korean Hunters Association Healer Goto Ryuji Japanese Draw Sword Guild Fighter Mari Ishida Japanese Draw Sword Guild Secret Ippei Izawa Japanese Draw Sword Guild Assassin Kei Japanese Draw Sword Guild Mage Akari Shimizu Japanese Draw Sword Guild Healer Kenzo Tanaka Japanese Draw Sword Guild Tanker Tatsumi Fujishima Japanese Draw Sword Guild Unrevealed

Adding another layer of complexity to this international collaboration was the hidden agenda of the Japanese hunters. Their participation in the raid was partly motivated by a desire to weaken South Korea by reducing the number of S-Rank hunters. This ulterior motive foreshadows potential future conflicts and highlights the political tensions that underlie the seemingly cooperative effort.

Enter the Shadow Monarch: Sung Jinwoo’s Impact

At the time of the Jeju Island raid, Sung Jinwoo had just returned from the Demon Castle after defeating a clone of the demon king, Baran. Despite being invited to participate in the raid, Jinwoo initially declined, choosing to stay with his mother who had recently awakened from a coma – thanks to The System. He was also concerned about the well-being of his sister and hesitant to leave his family while they were still adjusting to his mother’s return.

Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

However, upon sensing the escalating danger and the deaths of his fellow hunters, Jinwoo decided to join the fight. His arrival on Jeju Island marked a turning point in the battle. With his overwhelming strength and Shadow Army, Jinwoo single-handedly dominated the Ant King, ultimately defeating him and saving the remaining hunters.

This victory showcased the stark contrast between Jinwoo’s unique ability to level up and the static power levels of most other hunters. While other hunters are limited by their initial rank and abilities, Jinwoo’s potential for growth is limitless, making him a crucial asset in battles like the Jeju Island raid.

The Aftermath: Sung Jinwoo’s Rise and Rise

The Jeju Island arc had a strong impact on the Solo Leveling storyline. Jinwoo’s victory over the Ant King cemented his position as one of the most powerful hunters in the world, attracting the attention of guilds and nations alike. The Jeju Island arc also introduced Beru, Ant King, as the latest member of Jinwoo’s Shadow Army.

More importantly, Jeju Island raid revealed Jinwoo’s Shadow Monarch powers, attracting the attention of two powerful Monarchs – Rakan and Sillad, setting the stage for future arcs.

The Significance of the Jeju Island Arc

The Jeju Island arc is a crucial turning point in Solo Leveling. It marks a significant shift in the story, from the immediate threat of Gates and dungeons to the larger conflict with the Monarchs. The arc also highlights the growth of Sung Jinwoo as a hunter, showcasing his increasing power and his willingness to protect others.

Moreover, the Jeju Island raid catalyzes the expansion of the Solo Leveling world, introducing international collaborations and political intrigue surrounding the role of hunters in society. The arc delves into the complex dynamics between nations, highlighting the potential for both cooperation and conflict in the face of a global threat.

The Jeju Island arc is a fan favorite for several reasons. The high-stakes battle, the intense action sequences, and the introduction of important characters like Beru all add to its popularity. It also marks a significant turning point in Jinwoo’s journey, highlighting his growth as a hunter and setting the stage for the challenges to come.

Did You Know – Jeju Island Exists in the Real World

Jeju Island, the setting for this pivotal arc in Solo Leveling, is a real-world island located south of the Korean Peninsula. It is known for its volcanic landscape and unique culture. Jeju Island has a rich history dating back to ancient times.

In the real world, Jeju Island was once an independent kingdom called Tamna, meaning “island country”. It later became a vassal state of Korea under the Goryeo dynasty and was eventually brought under firm central control during the Joseon dynasty.

Throughout its history, Jeju Island has been a site of both conflict and resilience. It served as a final battleground for anti-Mongolian resistance during the Goryeo dynasty and witnessed a major uprising in the late 1940s.

Today, Jeju Island is a popular tourist destination, renowned for its natural beauty like Mount Halla, a dormant volcano, and the Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes, a UNESCO World Heritage site.