Solo Leveling KARMA – Netmarble’s Next Big Roguelite Coming 2026

Back in July 2025, during Anime Expo, Netmarble first revealed the name Solo Leveling KARMA, without sharing any gameplay or release details. Now, the studio has officially confirmed that the game will launch in 2026. Unlike Solo Leveling Arise, this new title introduces a completely different gameplay style and will be free to play at release.

What is Solo Leveling KARMA?

Solo Leveling KARMA is a roguelite action RPG similar to Hades. It features isometric combat with fast, skill-based gameplay. According to Netmarble, this is an “endless war” against the Monarchs that was never shown before. The game’s story takes place 27 years after the main Solo Leveling storyline. Sung Jinwoo returns, but this time, the story shows events that were never seen in the webtoon or novel.

This makes KARMA special for longtime fans who thought they knew everything about Solo Leveling. Even if you’ve read the whole webtoon, this game has fresh content waiting for you.

Solo Leveling KARMA Release Schedule and Platforms

The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet. But we know it’s coming sometime in 2026. Netmarble will also show off the game at G-Star 2025, along with four other new titles like Evilbane, Mongil: Star Dive, and more.

Based on the picture above, the game is coming to PC, iOS, and Android.

How It’s Different from Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise is an action RPG with gacha mechanics. You collect characters and build teams, while Solo Leveling KARMA takes a different approach entirely. KARMA is all about going through dungeons on your own and getting stronger each time you play.

You won’t be collecting new characters like in other games with gacha systems. Instead, you’ll be using Sung Jinwoo and learning how to master his skills and powers in battle. Each time you enter a dungeon, you’ll face new challenges, enemies, and layouts.

The fun comes from trying new builds and strategies each run. You’ll learn from your mistakes, improve your playstyle, and discover new ways to fight stronger monsters in the game.

Since the game is scheduled for 2026, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. But keep an eye on Netmarble’s announcements and the game’s official channels for more information. Meanwhile, Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE is launching for Xbox Series on November 25th, 2025, if you want something to play sooner.