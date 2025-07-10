Solo Leveling Live-Action: Netflix Casts Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo

Summary:

Byeon Woo-seok to lead Netflix’s Solo Leveling, sparking massive excitement among global fandoms.

After anime domination, Solo Leveling’s live-action adaptation may be Korea’s next global breakout hit.

The global anime phenomenon, Solo Leveling, is officially being adapted into live-action, with Netflix confirming that it has given the go-ahead. In a major casting announcement, South Korean heartthrob Byeon Woo-seok will star as Sung Jin-woo. It has already sparked massive fan excitement across social media.

Byeon Woo-seok to Play Sung Jin-woo

Byeon Woo-seok, who rose to fame in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner, has quickly become one of South Korea’s most sought-after young actors. With his striking visuals, often described by fans as “straight out of a manhwa,” Woo-seok seems tailor-made for the character of Jin-woo.

Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-seok as lead character Sung Jin-woo. pic.twitter.com/tw7TaUONKp — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

The casting announcement has been met with tidal waves of enthusiasm. Fans have already given it the seal of approval as perfect and are speculating that this might be the next big phenomenon after Squid Game.

The Legacy of Solo Leveling

Written by Chugong, Solo Leveling began as a web novel in Korea before blowing up in popularity with its webtoon adaptation, illustrated by the late Jang Sung-rak (Dubu). The franchise reached new heights when it was adapted into anime, entertaining fans all over the world.

Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

The Solo Leveling manhwa has gained a staggering 14.3 billion views globally since its publication on KakaoPage. The anime adaptation, on the other hand, swept the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards by winning nine top awards, including Anime of the Year and Best Action, and becoming the first-ever Korean animation to do so.

What to Expect from Solo Leveling’s Live-Action Series

Solo Leveling is set in a world plagued by mysterious Gates that lead to alternate dimensions filled with monsters. The series follows the life of Jin-woo after he miraculously survives a deadly dungeon raid. Awakening with the rare ability to level up by himself, he soon becomes mankind’s last hope against these supernatural threats, becoming a Monarch (God) in the end.

Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 1 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Netflix promises vivid characters, exhilarating quests, and high-stakes action sequences. All brought to life by a world-class visual effects team. The live-action series is co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, directors of Ashfall, Castaway on the Moon, and Cold Eyes. SANAI PICTURES is producing in association with Kakao Entertainment, with deep ties to the original IP.

Fan Hype Around Solo Leveling Live Action

Anime fans are understandably cautious, especially after Netflix’s patchy track record with live-action adaptations. However, after One Piece, things seem like they are taking a turn for the better.

With Woo-seok at the center and an experienced creative team behind the series, the Solo Leveling live-action has everything it needs to raise the bar for anime adaptations. Although no release date has been given, the buzz surrounding the series is already off the charts.