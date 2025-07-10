Home » Entertainment » Solo Leveling Live-Action: Netflix Casts Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo

Solo Leveling Live-Action: Netflix Casts Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo

Byeon Woo-seok leads Netflix’s adaptation of Solo Leveling, igniting massive excitement for the Korean megahit.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Byeon Woo-seok to lead Netflix’s Solo Leveling, sparking massive excitement among global fandoms.
  • After anime domination, Solo Leveling’s live-action adaptation may be Korea’s next global breakout hit.
Solo Leveling Live-Action: Netflix Casts Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo

The global anime phenomenon, Solo Leveling, is officially being adapted into live-action, with Netflix confirming that it has given the go-ahead. In a major casting announcement, South Korean heartthrob Byeon Woo-seok will star as Sung Jin-woo. It has already sparked massive fan excitement across social media.

Byeon Woo-seok to Play Sung Jin-woo

Byeon Woo-seok, who rose to fame in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner, has quickly become one of South Korea’s most sought-after young actors. With his striking visuals, often described by fans as “straight out of a manhwa,” Woo-seok seems tailor-made for the character of Jin-woo.

The casting announcement has been met with tidal waves of enthusiasm. Fans have already given it the seal of approval as perfect and are speculating that this might be the next big phenomenon after Squid Game.

The Legacy of Solo Leveling

Written by Chugong, Solo Leveling began as a web novel in Korea before blowing up in popularity with its webtoon adaptation, illustrated by the late Jang Sung-rak (Dubu). The franchise reached new heights when it was adapted into anime, entertaining fans all over the world.

Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling Season 2
Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Related:

The Solo Leveling manhwa has gained a staggering 14.3 billion views globally since its publication on KakaoPage. The anime adaptation, on the other hand, swept the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards by winning nine top awards, including Anime of the Year and Best Action, and becoming the first-ever Korean animation to do so.

What to Expect from Solo Leveling’s Live-Action Series

Solo Leveling is set in a world plagued by mysterious Gates that lead to alternate dimensions filled with monsters. The series follows the life of Jin-woo after he miraculously survives a deadly dungeon raid. Awakening with the rare ability to level up by himself, he soon becomes mankind’s last hope against these supernatural threats, becoming a Monarch (God) in the end.

Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling Season 1
Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 1 | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Netflix promises vivid characters, exhilarating quests, and high-stakes action sequences. All brought to life by a world-class visual effects team. The live-action series is co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, directors of Ashfall, Castaway on the Moon, and Cold Eyes. SANAI PICTURES is producing in association with Kakao Entertainment, with deep ties to the original IP.

Fan Hype Around Solo Leveling Live Action

Anime fans are understandably cautious, especially after Netflix’s patchy track record with live-action adaptations. However, after One Piece, things seem like they are taking a turn for the better.

With Woo-seok at the center and an experienced creative team behind the series, the Solo Leveling live-action has everything it needs to raise the bar for anime adaptations. Although no release date has been given, the buzz surrounding the series is already off the charts.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

All 6 Live-Action Superman Movies Ranked from Worst to Best...

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Joker...

Squid Game Season 1-3 Ranked (From Worst to Best)

Upcoming DC Projects – All New Movies and Series (July...

Who Is Mephisto in Ironheart – MCU’s Red Devil Finally Revealed

Ironheart Episodes 4-6 Ending Explained – Mephisto’s MCU Debut and...

Squid Game Season 3 Ending Explained: Gi-hun’s Sacrifice, Baby 222’s...

Jurassic Park and World Watch Order: Timeline of All Movies...

F1 Ending Explained, Mid-Credit Scene Explained: Will There be F1...

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer