Solo Leveling Season 3: Release Date and New Story Arcs

Season 2 of the hit anime series, Solo Leveling, concluded with the aftermath of the Jeju Island Raid. Sung Jinwoo reached Level 100. The anime adapted roughly chapters 100 to 111 of the manhwa. Solo Leveling Season 3 is expected to continue the story from this point, but when is it coming?

The most anticipated storyline for Season 3 is the Ahjin Guild Arc, covering Manhwa chapters 111-122. This arc will focus on Sung Jinwoo officially forming his own hunter guild, the Ahjin Guild, with Yoo Jinho. Season 3 is also likely to further explore the System’s mysteries, the reappearance of Jinwoo’s father, Sung Il-Hwan, and the powerful beings hinted at the end of the finale episode in Season 2.

Some sources suggest Season 3 might also adapt the International Guild Conference Arc, which runs until around Chapters 147-149 of the manhwa. This arc sees Jinwoo invited to the United States for a global gathering of top hunters. It will introduce new characters and see the return of figures like Thomas Andre.

Fan theories on platforms like Reddit speculate about the return to the Double Dungeon, the confrontation with Thomas Andre, and the revelation of Ashborn’s identity. One theory suggests a higher power behind the dungeons and the System.

The Journey So Far: A Recap of Solo Leveling Season 2

Season 2, titled On to the Next Target, centered on Sung Jinwoo’s flawless victory over the Ant King. A significant part of the season covered the Jeju Island Raid Arc, featuring an intense battle against the Ant King, whom Jinwoo eventually defeated and added to his Shadow Army as General Beru.

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

Jinwoo’s increasing strength became evident to other hunters. The season finale focused on the aftermath of the raid, with Jinwoo trying to save an injured Cha Hae-in. Despite the Elixir of Life failing, Jinwoo seemingly found another way using his Shadow Monarch powers to save her. He also reached Level 100. The season hinted at the importance of Jinwoo’s father and the origins of the System and laid the groundwork for the formation of the Ahjin Guild. Season 2 marked a crucial stage in Jinwoo’s journey, establishing him as a top hunter and setting up future storylines.

The last episode of season 2 once again sees Jinwoo entering a B-ranked gate, solo of course, that turns into a red gate.

A Hunter’s Acclaim: Reception of the Solo Leveling Anime

The Solo Leveling anime has been a major success, receiving high praise from fans and critics. On Crunchyroll, it has become the most-rated anime, with an average of 4.9 stars from over 700,000 ratings, surpassing One Piece and Demon Slayer.

On IMDb, the series holds an 8.5 out of 10 rating with over 63,000 reviews. Individual episodes have received even higher ratings, with Season 2, Episode 12, reportedly reaching 9.8 out of 10. Solo Leveling also entered IMDb’s top 100 most popular TV series. On MyAnimeList, it was ranked #148 with a rating of 8.65 based on over 91,000 user scores. It even reached the #1 spot for highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList within its first six weeks.

Sung Il-Hwan, Jinwoo’s father in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling was the most-watched anime on Crunchyroll in 2024. It has consistently broken viewership records on the platform and on YouTube. The anime won Best New Anime at the Winter 2024 Anime Awards by Anime Corner. Season 1 also received the Astra Award for Best Anime Series. Season 2 was voted the most anticipated show of Winter 2025. Fan sentiment online is overwhelmingly positive.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Details

While Solo Leveling Season 3 hasn’t been officially announced, its immense popularity and the completed source material make its continuation highly probable. Studio A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the hit anime series, has not announced any details yet.

Atsushi Kaneko, the animation producer for Solo Leveling, indicated that episode 25 will conclude the current run, with future continuation dependent on public support. The shorter gap between seasons one and two was due to a pre-planned 25-episode batch, not indicative of future production timelines. Consequently, Solo Leveling Season 3 may face a longer production period to maintain the series’ animation quality.

Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

A potential release could be in early 2026, though this depends on production schedules and the possibility of a movie (have you seen Solo Leveling –ReAwakening?). Season 3 is expected to adapt the Ahjin Guild Arc and possibly the International Guild Conference Arc. Season 2 covered the Jeju Island Raid and Jinwoo’s significant growth in power and influence. The anime has received exceptional reception, achieving top ratings and viewership on major platforms and winning awards. Fans remain highly optimistic for the return of Sung Jinwoo’s journey.