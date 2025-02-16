Solo Leveling: Who Is Lim Tae-Gyu and His Role in Ragnarok’s Storyline?

Lim Tae-Gyu is a powerful S-Rank hunter who enters the game in Chapter 76 of the Solo Leveling Manhwa. He is an underconfident hunter who doesn’t have faith in his capabilities. Despite his weaknesses, he somehow manages to emerge as a significant character in the Solo Leveling universe. Not only in the original series, but Lim Tae-Gyu also plays a significant role in Ragnarok’s plot. In this article, we talk about who Lim Tae-Gyu is, his powers and abilities, and why he is a prominent character in the sequel.

Who Is Lim Tae-Gyu in Solo Leveling?

Lim Tae-Gyu is the Guild Master of the Fiend Guild and an S-Rank Hunter, one of the top guilds until Baek Yoonho departed from the Guild with several other potent subordinates. He is a ranger-type hunter who performs well in long-range fights and often gets into trouble while dealing with an enemy in close combat. In the Jeju Island arc, Tae-Gyu participated in the 4v4 sparring match against Minoru Hoshino, the Japanese S-Rank Hunter. Unfortunately, he loses the conflict as the latter overpowers him without breaking a sweat. Later, witnessing the movements of Jinwoo and Goto Ryuji during the sparring match, he couldn’t stop admiring them.

When he is positioned on Jeju Island to face the Ant Queen, he orders his guildmates to take Lee Minsung to a safer place as they can’t afford to risk his life.

Image Credit: D&C Media (Solo Leveling Fandom)

Lim Tae-Gyu’s Powers & Abilities

As someone with archery magic, Lim Tae-Gyu can create magic arrows with his bare hands. These arrows can pierce the skin of powerful opponents like the Ant Queen and can also cause destruction if released in a closed space. Besides that, he has an upper hand in long-range combat with his archery skills. The S-Ranker hunter’s acute senses allow him to sense even the presence of Jinwoo’s shadow army without much trouble. With incredible speed, he can match the level of the high-level hunters. Tae-Gyu also possesses high endurance that allows him to handle heavy attacks from opponents.

Also Read:

Lim Tae-Gyu’s Role in Ragnarok Explained

Before getting the mantle of S-Rank hunter, Tae-Gyu works as a driver for the celebrity hunter Lee Minsung. Later, the duo forms a new Guild named the Reaper’s Guild. While Minsung looks after the finances and administrative work of the Guild, Tae-Gyu focuses on the field operations. After some time, when Tae-Gyu discovers his partner’s illegal dealings, he asks him to stop every criminal activity. However, Lee Minsung ignores his plea. Kim Tae-Gyu continuously tries to convince Minsung to cut ties with all the criminal alliances. When Minsung goes too far, Tae-Guy exposes him in front of the Korean Hunter Association.

Tae-Gyu also sides with Sung Suho (son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In) to stop Minsung. Tae-Gyu tries to scare him off by firing several warning shots, but all his efforts go in vain. Later, before he can land a final shot on his former partner, Tae-Gyu gets distracted by Suho’s shadow army.