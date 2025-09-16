Sol’s RNG – All Auras List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with All Auras in Sol’s RNG on September 16th, 2025.
Sol’s RNG is all about testing your luck and getting the most outlandish and over-the-top Aura that you can. However, do you know all the available Auras in Sol’s RNG and how to get them all? Well, this is a crucial question if you wish to be the shiniest in the group. This article presents the full list of all the available Auras in the game, their rarities, and their drop chances. This will help you gather all the information that you need.
Note: We have excluded the limited event and unobtainable Auras from the list. We will add them if the developer brings them back in the future.
Table of Contents
List of All the Auras in Sol’s Rng
Below, we have listed all the Auras divided by their drop chances. You can use the table to check out the details.
Basic Auras (Rarity: 1 – 999)
This list has all the Basic rarity Auras in the game. It basically means that these Auras have a drop chance of anywhere between 1 and 999. This also means that they are relatively easy to obtain and offer the most basic visual changes.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native
Rarity
|Biome
|Nothing
|1/1
|–
|–
|Common
|1/2
|–
|–
|Uncommon
|1/4
|–
|–
|Good
|1/5
|–
|–
|Natural
|1/8
|–
|–
|Rare
|1/16
|–
|–
|Divinus
|1/32
|–
|–
|Crystallized
|1/64
|–
|–
|Rage
|1/128
|–
|–
|Topaz
|1/150
|–
|–
|Ruby
|1/350
|–
|–
|Forbidden
|1/403
|–
|–
|Emerald
|1/500
|–
|–
|Gilded
|1/512
|1/256
|Sandstorm
|Ink
|1/700
|–
|–
|Jackpot
|1/777
|1/194
|Sandstorm
|Sapphire
|1/800
|–
|–
|Aquamarine
|1/900
|–
|–
|Wind
|1/900
|1/300
|Windy
Epic Auras (Rarity: 1000 – 9,999)
The next list contains all the Epic Auras in Sol’s RNG that have drop chances ranging from 1000 to 9,999. These have lower drop chances compared to Basic and also offer better visual effects.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native
Rarity
|Biome
|Diaboli
|1/1,004
|–
|–
|Precious
|1/1,024
|–
|–
|Atomic
|1/1,180
|–
|–
|Glock
|1/1,700
|–
|–
|Magnetic
|1/2,084
|–
|–
|Ash
|1/2,300
|–
|–
|Glacier
|1/2,304
|1.768
|Snowy
|Player
|1/3,000
|–
|–
|Flora
|1/3,700
|–
|–
|Sidereum
|1/4,096
|–
|–
|Bleeding
|1/4,444
|–
|–
|Flushed
|1/6,900
|–
|–
|Hazard
|1/7,000
|1/1,400
|Corruption
|Quartz
|1/8,192
|–
|–
|Honey
|1/8,335
|–
|–
|Lost Soul
|1/9,200
|–
|–
Unique Auras (Rarity: 10,000 – 99,998)
All the Unique Auras have a drop chance ranging from 10,000 to 99,998. They also offer great aesthetics and visual appearances, making you stand out more than others.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Undead
|1/12,000
|1/2,000
|Hell
|Corrosive
|1/12,000
|1,2,400
|Corruption
|Rage: Heated
|1/12,800
|–
|–
|Leak
|1/14,000
|–
|–
|Powered
|1/16,384
|–
|–
|Copper
|1/29,000
|–
|–
|Watt
|1/32,768
|–
|–
|Aquatic
|1/40,000
|–
|–
|Solar
|1/50,000
|1/5000
|Day
|Lunar
|1/50,000
|1/5,000
|Night
|Starlight
|1/50,000
|1/10,000
|Starfall
|Star Rider
|1/50,000
|1/10,000
|Starfall
|Flushed: Lobotmy
|1/69,000
|–
|–
|Hazard: Rays
|1/70,000
|1/14,000
|Corruption
|Nautilus
|1/70,000
|–
|–
|Permafrost
|1/73,500
|1/24,500
|Snowy
|Flow
|1/87,000
|1/29,000
|Windy
|Stormal
|1/90,000
|1/30,000
|Windy
Legendary Auras (Rarity: 99,999 – 999,999)
The Legendary Auras is where things start to get serious. Not only are these auras quite hard to obtain, but their visual appearances are worth the grind.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Exotic
|1/99,999
|–
|–
|Diavoli: Void
|1/100,400
|–
|–
|Comet
|1/120,000
|1/24,000
|Starfall
|Divinus: Angel
|1/120,000
|–
|–
|Jade
|1/125,000
|–
|–
|Spectre
|1/140,000
|–
|–
|Jazz
|1/160,000
|–
|–
|Aether
|1/180,000
|–
|–
|Bounded
|1/200,000
|–
|–
|Celestial
|1/350,000
|–
|–
|Terror
|1/400,000
|–
|–
|Raven
|1/500,000
|–
|–
|Warlock
|1/666,000
|–
|–
|Undead: Devil
|1/666,666
|1/111,111
|Hell
|Kyawthuite
|1/850,000
|–
|–
Mythical Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 1,000,000 – 9,999,999)
The Mythical Auras offer some of the best visual effects in the game. However, they are equally challenging to obtain, thanks to their rarity and drop chances.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Arcane
|1/1,000,000
|–
|–
|Magnetic: Reverse Polarity
|1/1,024,000
|–
|–
|Undefined
|1/1,111,000
|1/1,111
|Null and The Limbo
|Rage: Brawler
|1/1,280,000
|–
|–
|Astral
|1/1,336,000
|1/267,200
|Starfall
|Cosmos
|1/1,520,000
|–
|–
|Gravitational
|1/2,000,000
|–
|–
|Unbound
|1/2,000,000
|–
|–
|Virtual
|1/2,500,000
|–
|–
|Parasite
|1/3,000,000
|1/600,000
|Corruption
|Savior
|1/3,200,000
|–
|–
|Alice
|1/3,500,000
|–
|–
|Aquatic x Flame
|1/4,000,000
|–
|–
|Poseidon
|1/4,000,000
|1/1,000,000
|Rainy
|Zeus
|1/4,500,000
|–
|–
|Solar: Solstice
|1/5,000,000
|1/500,000
|Day
|Galaxy
|1/5,000,000
|1/1,000,000
|Starfall
|Lunar: Full Moon
|1/5,000,000
|1/500,000
|Night
|Anima
|1/5,730,000
|–
|–
|Twilight
|1/6,000,000
|600,000
|Night
|Origin
|1/6,500,000
|–
|–
|Hades
|1/6,666,666
|1/1,111,111
|Hell
|Celestial: Divine
|1/7,200,000
|–
|–
|Anubis
|1/7,200,000
|1/1,800,000
|Sandstorm
|Hyper-Volt
|1/7,500,000
|–
|–
|Velocity
|1/7,630,000
|–
|–
|Nautilus: Lost
|1/7,700,000
|–
|–
|L Harnessed
|1/8,500,000
|–
|–
|Nihility
|1/9,000,000
|–
|–
|Helios
|1/9,000,000
|–
|–
|Stargazer
|1/9,200,000
|1/1,840,000
|Starfall
Exalted Auras (Rarity: 10,000,000 – 99,999,998)
The Exalted Auras is where things start getting interesting. These auras have an incredibly low drop chance but also offer stunning visual reforms, allowing them to keep making a profit.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Starscourge
|1/10,000,000
|1/2,000,000
|Starfall
|Sailor
|1/12,000,000
|1/3,000,000
|Rainy
|Hurricane
|1/13,500,000
|1/4,500,000
|Windy
|Sirious
|1/14,000,000
|1/2,800,000
|Starfall
|Arcane: Legacy
|1/15,000,000
|–
|–
|Lullaby
|1/17,000,000
|1/1,700,000
|Night
|Chromatic
|1/20,000,000
|–
|–
|Aviator
|1/24,000,000
|1/8,000,000
|Windy
|Blizzard
|1/27,315,000
|1/9,105,000
|Snowy
|Arcane: Dark
|1/30,000,000
|–
|–
|Ethereal
|1/35,000,000
|–
|–
|Fatal Error
|1/40,413,000
|–
|–
|Juxtaposition
|1/40,440,400
|–
|–
|Overseer
|1/45,000,000
|–
|–
|Exotix: Apex
|1/49,999,500
|–
|–
|Matrix
|1/50,000,000
|–
|–
|Runic
|1/50,000,000
|–
|–
|Sentinel
|1/60,000,000
|–
|–
|Twilight: Iridescent Memory
|1/60,000,000
|1/6,000,000
|Night
|Carriage
|1/80,000,000
|–
|–
|Sailor: Flying Dutchman
|1/80,000,000
|1/20,000,000
|Rainy
|Harnessed: Elements
|1/85,000,000
|–
|–
|Virtual: Worldwide
|1/87,500,000
|–
|–
Glorious Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 99,999,999 – 999,999,999)
Glorious Auras are the ones you should be targeting if you wish to look the most outlandish among your peers. However, be prepared for an intense and long grind since these have minuscule drop chances.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Chromatic: Genesis
|1/99,999,999
|–
|–
|Starscourge: Radiant
|1/100,000,000
|1/20,000,000
|Starfall
|Overture
|1/150,000,000
|–
|–
|Symphony
|1/175,000,000
|–
|–
|Impeached
|1/200,000,000
|1/40,000,000
|Corruption
|Hyper-Volt: Ever Storm
|1/225,000,000
|–
|–
|Archangel
|1/250,000,000
|–
|–
|Astral: Zodiac
|1/267,200,000
|1/53,400,000
|Starfall
|Exoctic: Void
|1/299,999,999
|–
|–
|Overture: History
|1/300,000,000
|–
|–
|Bloodlust
|1/300,000,000
|1/50,000,000
|Hell
|Maelstrom
|1/309,999,999
|1/103,333,333
|Windy
|Lotusfall
|1/320,000,000
|–
|–
|Orchestra
|1/336,970,912
|–
|–
|Atlas
|1/360,000,000
|1/90,000,000
|Sandstorm
|Abyssal Hunter
|1/400,000,000
|1/100,000,000
|Rainy
|Gargantua
|1/430,000,000
|1/86,000,000
|Starfall
|Apostolos
|1/444,000,000
|–
|–
|Unknown
|1/444,444,444
|–
|–
|Kyawthuite: Remembrance
|1/450,000,000
|–
|–
|Ruins
|1/500,000,000
|–
|–
|Matrix: Overdrive
|1/503,000,000
|–
|–
|Elude
|1/555,555,555
|–
|–
|Sophyra
|1/570,000,000
|–
|–
|Matrix: Reality
|1/601,020,102
|–
|–
|Prologue
|1/666,616,111
|–
|–
|Sovereign
|1/750,000,000
|–
|–
|Ruins: Withered
|1/800,000,000
|–
|–
|Aegis
|1/825,000,000
|–
|–
|Dreamscape
|1/850,000,000
|–
|–
Transcendant Auras (Rarity: 1,000,000,000+)
These are the rarest and undoubtedly the hardest auras to obtain in Sol’s RNG.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Pixelation
|1/1,073,741,824
|–
|–
|Luminosity
|1/1,200,000,000
|–
|–
|Equinox
|1/2,500,000,000
|–
|–
Craftable Auras
There are a couple of Auras in Sol’s RNG that you can craft using various materials.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|Eclipse
|–
|–
|–
|Hyper-Chroma
|–
|–
|–
|A.T.L.A.S
|–
|–
|–
|Matrix: Steampunk
|–
|–
|–
Challenged Auras in Sol’s RNG
The auras listed below require you to roll in certain conditions before you have a chance of getting them.
|Image
|Aura Name
|Rarity
|Native Rarity
|Biome
|How to Get
|Eden
|–
|–
|The Limbo
|Exclusive to the Eden NPC
|Purple Star (1)
|–
|1/100
|Dreamscape
|Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
|Purple Star (2)
|–
|1/1,000
|Dreamscape
|Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
|Purple Star (3)
|–
|1/10,000
|Dreamscape
|Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
|Dreammetric
|–
|1/520,000,000
|Dreamscape
|Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
|Fault
|–
|1/3,000
|Glitched
|Roll in the Glitched biome.
|Glitch
|–
|1/12,210,110
|Glitched
|Roll in the Glitched biome.
|Oppression
|–
|1/220,000,000
|Glitched
|Roll in the Glitched biome.
|Memory
|1/100
|–
|–
|Roll when under the effects of thE Oblivion Potion.
|Oblivion
|1/2,000
|–
|–
|Roll when under the effects of the Oblivion Potion.
|Megaphone
|1/5,000
|–
|YG Blessing Effect
|Roll when the YG Blessing Effect is active.
|Neferkhaf
|1/1,000
|–
|–
|Roll when under the effects of Potion of the Dune.
|Prowler
|–
|1/540,000
|Another Realm
|Roll when in Another Realm.
This brings us to the end of the all Auras in Sol’s RNG article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it once a new update drops.