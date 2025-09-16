Home » Gaming » Sol’s RNG – All Auras List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with All Auras in Sol's RNG on September 16th, 2025.

Sol’s RNG is all about testing your luck and getting the most outlandish and over-the-top Aura that you can. However, do you know all the available Auras in Sol’s RNG and how to get them all? Well, this is a crucial question if you wish to be the shiniest in the group. This article presents the full list of all the available Auras in the game, their rarities, and their drop chances. This will help you gather all the information that you need.

Auras in Sol's RNG

Note: We have excluded the limited event and unobtainable Auras from the list. We will add them if the developer brings them back in the future.

List of All the Auras in Sol’s Rng

Below, we have listed all the Auras divided by their drop chances. You can use the table to check out the details.

Basic Auras (Rarity: 1 – 999)

This list has all the Basic rarity Auras in the game. It basically means that these Auras have a drop chance of anywhere between 1 and 999. This also means that they are relatively easy to obtain and offer the most basic visual changes.

ImageAura NameRarityNative
Rarity		Biome
Sol's RNG AurasNothing1/1
Auras in Sol’s Rng CommonCommon1/2
Auras in Sol’s Rng UncommonUncommon1/4
Auras in Sol’s Rng GoodGood1/5
Auras in Sol’s Rng NaturalNatural1/8
Auras in Sol’s Rng RareRare1/16
Auras in Sol’s Rng DivinusDivinus1/32
Auras in Sol’s Rng CrystallizedCrystallized1/64
Auras in Sol’s Rng RageRage1/128
Auras in Sol’s Rng TopazTopaz1/150
Auras in Sol’s Rng RubyRuby1/350
Auras in Sol’s Rng ForbiddenForbidden1/403
Auras in Sol’s Rng EmeraldEmerald1/500
Auras in Sol’s Rng GildedGilded1/5121/256Sandstorm
Auras in Sol’s Rng InkInk1/700
Auras in Sol’s Rng JackpotJackpot1/7771/194Sandstorm
Auras in Sol’s Rng SapphireSapphire1/800
Auras in Sol’s Rng AquamarineAquamarine1/900
Auras in Sol’s Rng WindWind1/9001/300Windy

Epic Auras (Rarity: 1000 – 9,999)

The next list contains all the Epic Auras in Sol’s RNG that have drop chances ranging from 1000 to 9,999. These have lower drop chances compared to Basic and also offer better visual effects.

ImageAura NameRarityNative
Rarity		Biome
Auras in Sol’s Rng DiaboliDiaboli1/1,004
Auras in Sol’s Rng PreciousPrecious1/1,024
Auras in Sol’s Rng AtomicAtomic1/1,180
Auras in Sol’s Rng GlockGlock1/1,700
Auras in Sol’s Rng MagneticMagnetic1/2,084
Auras in Sol’s Rng AshAsh1/2,300
Auras in Sol’s Rng GlacierGlacier1/2,3041.768Snowy
Auras in Sol’s Rng PlayerPlayer1/3,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng FloraFlora1/3,700
Auras in Sol’s Rng SidereumSidereum1/4,096
Auras in Sol’s Rng BleedingBleeding1/4,444
Auras in Sol’s Rng FlushedFlushed1/6,900
Auras in Sol’s Rng HazardHazard1/7,0001/1,400Corruption
Auras in Sol’s Rng QuartzQuartz1/8,192
Auras in Sol’s Rng HoneyHoney1/8,335
Auras in Sol’s Rng Lost SoulLost Soul1/9,200

Unique Auras (Rarity: 10,000 – 99,998)

All the Unique Auras have a drop chance ranging from 10,000 to 99,998. They also offer great aesthetics and visual appearances, making you stand out more than others.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng UndeadUndead1/12,0001/2,000Hell
Auras in Sol’s Rng CorrosiveCorrosive1/12,0001,2,400Corruption
Auras in Sol’s Rng Rage: HeatedRage: Heated1/12,800
Auras in Sol’s Rng LeakLeak1/14,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng PoweredPowered1/16,384
Auras in Sol’s Rng CopperCopper1/29,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng WattWatt1/32,768
Auras in Sol’s Rng AquaticAquatic1/40,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng SolarSolar1/50,0001/5000Day
Auras in Sol’s Rng LunarLunar1/50,0001/5,000Night
Starlight Auras in Sol’s RngStarlight1/50,0001/10,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Star RiderStar Rider1/50,0001/10,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Flushed: LobotomyFlushed: Lobotmy1/69,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Hazard: RaysHazard: Rays1/70,0001/14,000Corruption
Auras in Sol’s Rng NautilusNautilus1/70,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng PermafrostPermafrost1/73,5001/24,500Snowy
Auras in Sol’s Rng FlowFlow1/87,0001/29,000Windy
Auras in Sol’s Rng StormalStormal1/90,0001/30,000Windy

Legendary Auras (Rarity: 99,999 – 999,999)

The Legendary Auras is where things start to get serious. Not only are these auras quite hard to obtain, but their visual appearances are worth the grind.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng ExoticExotic1/99,999
Auras in Sol’s Rng Diavoli: VoidDiavoli: Void1/100,400
Auras in Sol’s Rng CometComet1/120,0001/24,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Divinus: AngelDivinus: Angel1/120,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng JadeJade1/125,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng SpectreSpectre1/140,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng JazzJazz1/160,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AetherAether1/180,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng BoundedBounded1/200,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng CelestialCelestial1/350,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng TerrorTerror1/400,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng RavenRaven1/500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng WarlockWarlock1/666,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Undead: DevilUndead: Devil1/666,6661/111,111Hell
Auras in Sol’s Rng KyawthuiteKyawthuite1/850,000

Mythical Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 1,000,000 – 9,999,999)

The Mythical Auras offer some of the best visual effects in the game. However, they are equally challenging to obtain, thanks to their rarity and drop chances.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng ArcaneArcane1/1,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Magnetic: Reverse PolarityMagnetic: Reverse Polarity1/1,024,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng UndefinedUndefined1/1,111,0001/1,111Null and The Limbo
Auras in Sol’s Rng Rage: BrawlerRage: Brawler1/1,280,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AstralAstral1/1,336,0001/267,200Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng CosmosCosmos1/1,520,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng GravitationalGravitational1/2,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng UnboundUnbound1/2,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng VirtualVirtual1/2,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng ParasiteParasite1/3,000,0001/600,000Corruption
Auras in Sol’s Rng SaviorSavior1/3,200,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AliceAlice1/3,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Aquatic x FlameAquatic x Flame1/4,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng PoseidonPoseidon1/4,000,0001/1,000,000Rainy
Auras in Sol’s Rng ZeusZeus1/4,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Solar: SolsticeSolar: Solstice1/5,000,0001/500,000Day
Auras in Sol’s Rng GalaxyGalaxy1/5,000,0001/1,000,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Lunar: Full MoonLunar: Full Moon1/5,000,0001/500,000Night
Auras in Sol’s Rng AnimaAnima1/5,730,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng TwilightTwilight1/6,000,000600,000Night
Auras in Sol’s Rng OriginOrigin1/6,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng HadesHades1/6,666,6661/1,111,111Hell
Auras in Sol’s Rng Celestial: DivineCelestial: Divine1/7,200,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AnubisAnubis1/7,200,0001/1,800,000Sandstorm
Auras in Sol’s Rng Hyper-VoltHyper-Volt1/7,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng VelocityVelocity1/7,630,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Nautilus: LostNautilus: Lost1/7,700,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng L HarnessedL Harnessed1/8,500,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng NihilityNihility1/9,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng HeliosHelios1/9,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng StargazerStargazer1/9,200,0001/1,840,000Starfall

Exalted Auras (Rarity: 10,000,000 – 99,999,998)

The Exalted Auras is where things start getting interesting. These auras have an incredibly low drop chance but also offer stunning visual reforms, allowing them to keep making a profit.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng StarscourgeStarscourge1/10,000,0001/2,000,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng SailorSailor1/12,000,0001/3,000,000Rainy
Auras in Sol’s Rng HurricaneHurricane1/13,500,0001/4,500,000Windy
Auras in Sol’s Rng SiriousSirious1/14,000,0001/2,800,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Arcane: LegacyArcane: Legacy1/15,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng LullabyLullaby1/17,000,0001/1,700,000Night
Auras in Sol’s Rng ChromaticChromatic1/20,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AviatorAviator1/24,000,0001/8,000,000Windy
Auras in Sol’s Rng BlizzardBlizzard1/27,315,0001/9,105,000Snowy
Auras in Sol’s Rng Arcane: DarkArcane: Dark1/30,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng EtherealEthereal1/35,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Fatal ErrorFatal Error1/40,413,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng JuxtapositionJuxtaposition1/40,440,400
Auras in Sol’s Rng OverseerOverseer1/45,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Exotix: ApexExotix: Apex1/49,999,500
Auras in Sol’s Rng MatrixMatrix1/50,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng RunicRunic1/50,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng SentinelSentinel1/60,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Twilight: Iridescent MemoryTwilight: Iridescent Memory1/60,000,0001/6,000,000Night
Auras in Sol’s Rng CarriageCarriage1/80,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Sailor: Flying DutchmanSailor: Flying Dutchman1/80,000,0001/20,000,000Rainy
Auras in Sol’s Rng Harnessed: ElementsHarnessed: Elements1/85,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Virtual: WorldwideVirtual: Worldwide1/87,500,000

Glorious Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 99,999,999 – 999,999,999)

Glorious Auras are the ones you should be targeting if you wish to look the most outlandish among your peers. However, be prepared for an intense and long grind since these have minuscule drop chances.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng Chromatic: GenesisChromatic: Genesis1/99,999,999
Auras in Sol’s Rng Starscourge: RadiantStarscourge: Radiant1/100,000,0001/20,000,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng OvertureOverture1/150,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng SymphonySymphony1/175,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng ImpeachedImpeached1/200,000,0001/40,000,000Corruption
Auras in Sol’s Rng Hyper-Volt: Ever StormHyper-Volt: Ever Storm1/225,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng ArchangelArchangel1/250,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Astral: ZodiacAstral: Zodiac1/267,200,0001/53,400,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng Exotic: VoidExoctic: Void1/299,999,999
Auras in Sol’s Rng Overture: HistoryOverture: History1/300,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng BloodlustBloodlust1/300,000,0001/50,000,000Hell
Auras in Sol’s Rng MaelstromMaelstrom1/309,999,9991/103,333,333Windy
Auras in Sol’s Rng LotusfallLotusfall1/320,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng OrchestraOrchestra1/336,970,912
Auras in Sol’s Rng AtlasAtlas1/360,000,0001/90,000,000Sandstorm
Auras in Sol’s Rng Abyssal HunterAbyssal Hunter1/400,000,0001/100,000,000Rainy
Auras in Sol’s Rng GargantuaGargantua1/430,000,0001/86,000,000Starfall
Auras in Sol’s Rng ApostolosApostolos1/444,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng UnknownUnknown1/444,444,444
Auras in Sol’s Rng Kyawthuite: RemembranceKyawthuite: Remembrance1/450,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng RuinsRuins1/500,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Matrix: OverdriveMatrix: Overdrive1/503,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng EludeElude1/555,555,555
Auras in Sol’s Rng SophyraSophyra1/570,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Matrix: RealityMatrix: Reality1/601,020,102
Auras in Sol’s Rng ProloguePrologue1/666,616,111
Auras in Sol’s Rng SovereignSovereign1/750,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng Ruins: WitheredRuins: Withered1/800,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng AegisAegis1/825,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng DreamscapeDreamscape1/850,000,000

Transcendant Auras (Rarity: 1,000,000,000+)

These are the rarest and undoubtedly the hardest auras to obtain in Sol’s RNG.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Auras in Sol’s Rng PixelationPixelation1/1,073,741,824
Auras in Sol’s Rng LuminosityLuminosity1/1,200,000,000
Auras in Sol’s Rng EquinoxEquinox1/2,500,000,000

Craftable Auras

There are a couple of Auras in Sol’s RNG that you can craft using various materials.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiome
Eclipse Auras in Sol’s RngEclipse
Auras in Sol’s Rng Hyper-ChromaHyper-Chroma
Auras in Sol’s Rng A.T.L.A.SA.T.L.A.S
Auras in Sol’s Rng Matrix: SteampunkMatrix: Steampunk

Challenged Auras in Sol’s RNG

The auras listed below require you to roll in certain conditions before you have a chance of getting them.

ImageAura NameRarityNative RarityBiomeHow to Get
Auras in Sol’s Rng EdenEdenThe LimboExclusive to the Eden NPC
Auras in Sol’s Rng Purple Star (1)Purple Star (1)1/100DreamscapeRoll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
Auras in Sol’s Rng Purple Star (2)Purple Star (2)1/1,000DreamscapeRoll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
Auras in Sol’s Rng Purple Star (3)Purple Star (3)1/10,000DreamscapeRoll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
Auras in Sol’s Rng DreammetricDreammetric1/520,000,000DreamscapeRoll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes.
Auras in Sol’s Rng FaultFault1/3,000GlitchedRoll in the Glitched biome.
Auras in Sol’s Rng GlitchGlitch1/12,210,110GlitchedRoll in the Glitched biome.
Auras in Sol’s Rng OppressionOppression1/220,000,000GlitchedRoll in the Glitched biome.
Auras in Sol’s Rng MemoryMemory1/100Roll when under the effects of thE Oblivion Potion.
Auras in Sol’s Rng OblivionOblivion1/2,000Roll when under the effects of the Oblivion Potion.
Auras in Sol’s Rng MegaphoneMegaphone1/5,000YG Blessing EffectRoll when the YG Blessing Effect is active.
Auras in Sol’s Rng NeferkhafNeferkhaf1/1,000Roll when under the effects of Potion of the Dune.
Auras in Sol’s Rng ProwlerProwler1/540,000Another RealmRoll when in Another Realm.

This brings us to the end of the all Auras in Sol’s RNG article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it once a new update drops.

