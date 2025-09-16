Sol’s RNG – All Auras List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with All Auras in Sol’s RNG on September 16th, 2025.

Sol’s RNG is all about testing your luck and getting the most outlandish and over-the-top Aura that you can. However, do you know all the available Auras in Sol’s RNG and how to get them all? Well, this is a crucial question if you wish to be the shiniest in the group. This article presents the full list of all the available Auras in the game, their rarities, and their drop chances. This will help you gather all the information that you need.

Note: We have excluded the limited event and unobtainable Auras from the list. We will add them if the developer brings them back in the future.

List of All the Auras in Sol’s Rng

Below, we have listed all the Auras divided by their drop chances. You can use the table to check out the details.

Basic Auras (Rarity: 1 – 999)

This list has all the Basic rarity Auras in the game. It basically means that these Auras have a drop chance of anywhere between 1 and 999. This also means that they are relatively easy to obtain and offer the most basic visual changes.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native

Rarity Biome Nothing 1/1 – – Common 1/2 – – Uncommon 1/4 – – Good 1/5 – – Natural 1/8 – – Rare 1/16 – – Divinus 1/32 – – Crystallized 1/64 – – Rage 1/128 – – Topaz 1/150 – – Ruby 1/350 – – Forbidden 1/403 – – Emerald 1/500 – – Gilded 1/512 1/256 Sandstorm Ink 1/700 – – Jackpot 1/777 1/194 Sandstorm Sapphire 1/800 – – Aquamarine 1/900 – – Wind 1/900 1/300 Windy

Epic Auras (Rarity: 1000 – 9,999)

The next list contains all the Epic Auras in Sol’s RNG that have drop chances ranging from 1000 to 9,999. These have lower drop chances compared to Basic and also offer better visual effects.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native

Rarity Biome Diaboli 1/1,004 – – Precious 1/1,024 – – Atomic 1/1,180 – – Glock 1/1,700 – – Magnetic 1/2,084 – – Ash 1/2,300 – – Glacier 1/2,304 1.768 Snowy Player 1/3,000 – – Flora 1/3,700 – – Sidereum 1/4,096 – – Bleeding 1/4,444 – – Flushed 1/6,900 – – Hazard 1/7,000 1/1,400 Corruption Quartz 1/8,192 – – Honey 1/8,335 – – Lost Soul 1/9,200 – –

Unique Auras (Rarity: 10,000 – 99,998)

All the Unique Auras have a drop chance ranging from 10,000 to 99,998. They also offer great aesthetics and visual appearances, making you stand out more than others.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Undead 1/12,000 1/2,000 Hell Corrosive 1/12,000 1,2,400 Corruption Rage: Heated 1/12,800 – – Leak 1/14,000 – – Powered 1/16,384 – – Copper 1/29,000 – – Watt 1/32,768 – – Aquatic 1/40,000 – – Solar 1/50,000 1/5000 Day Lunar 1/50,000 1/5,000 Night Starlight 1/50,000 1/10,000 Starfall Star Rider 1/50,000 1/10,000 Starfall Flushed: Lobotmy 1/69,000 – – Hazard: Rays 1/70,000 1/14,000 Corruption Nautilus 1/70,000 – – Permafrost 1/73,500 1/24,500 Snowy Flow 1/87,000 1/29,000 Windy Stormal 1/90,000 1/30,000 Windy

Legendary Auras (Rarity: 99,999 – 999,999)

The Legendary Auras is where things start to get serious. Not only are these auras quite hard to obtain, but their visual appearances are worth the grind.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Exotic 1/99,999 – – Diavoli: Void 1/100,400 – – Comet 1/120,000 1/24,000 Starfall Divinus: Angel 1/120,000 – – Jade 1/125,000 – – Spectre 1/140,000 – – Jazz 1/160,000 – – Aether 1/180,000 – – Bounded 1/200,000 – – Celestial 1/350,000 – – Terror 1/400,000 – – Raven 1/500,000 – – Warlock 1/666,000 – – Undead: Devil 1/666,666 1/111,111 Hell Kyawthuite 1/850,000 – –

Mythical Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 1,000,000 – 9,999,999)

The Mythical Auras offer some of the best visual effects in the game. However, they are equally challenging to obtain, thanks to their rarity and drop chances.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Arcane 1/1,000,000 – – Magnetic: Reverse Polarity 1/1,024,000 – – Undefined 1/1,111,000 1/1,111 Null and The Limbo Rage: Brawler 1/1,280,000 – – Astral 1/1,336,000 1/267,200 Starfall Cosmos 1/1,520,000 – – Gravitational 1/2,000,000 – – Unbound 1/2,000,000 – – Virtual 1/2,500,000 – – Parasite 1/3,000,000 1/600,000 Corruption Savior 1/3,200,000 – – Alice 1/3,500,000 – – Aquatic x Flame 1/4,000,000 – – Poseidon 1/4,000,000 1/1,000,000 Rainy Zeus 1/4,500,000 – – Solar: Solstice 1/5,000,000 1/500,000 Day Galaxy 1/5,000,000 1/1,000,000 Starfall Lunar: Full Moon 1/5,000,000 1/500,000 Night Anima 1/5,730,000 – – Twilight 1/6,000,000 600,000 Night Origin 1/6,500,000 – – Hades 1/6,666,666 1/1,111,111 Hell Celestial: Divine 1/7,200,000 – – Anubis 1/7,200,000 1/1,800,000 Sandstorm Hyper-Volt 1/7,500,000 – – Velocity 1/7,630,000 – – Nautilus: Lost 1/7,700,000 – – L Harnessed 1/8,500,000 – – Nihility 1/9,000,000 – – Helios 1/9,000,000 – – Stargazer 1/9,200,000 1/1,840,000 Starfall

Exalted Auras (Rarity: 10,000,000 – 99,999,998)

The Exalted Auras is where things start getting interesting. These auras have an incredibly low drop chance but also offer stunning visual reforms, allowing them to keep making a profit.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Starscourge 1/10,000,000 1/2,000,000 Starfall Sailor 1/12,000,000 1/3,000,000 Rainy Hurricane 1/13,500,000 1/4,500,000 Windy Sirious 1/14,000,000 1/2,800,000 Starfall Arcane: Legacy 1/15,000,000 – – Lullaby 1/17,000,000 1/1,700,000 Night Chromatic 1/20,000,000 – – Aviator 1/24,000,000 1/8,000,000 Windy Blizzard 1/27,315,000 1/9,105,000 Snowy Arcane: Dark 1/30,000,000 – – Ethereal 1/35,000,000 – – Fatal Error 1/40,413,000 – – Juxtaposition 1/40,440,400 – – Overseer 1/45,000,000 – – Exotix: Apex 1/49,999,500 – – Matrix 1/50,000,000 – – Runic 1/50,000,000 – – Sentinel 1/60,000,000 – – Twilight: Iridescent Memory 1/60,000,000 1/6,000,000 Night Carriage 1/80,000,000 – – Sailor: Flying Dutchman 1/80,000,000 1/20,000,000 Rainy Harnessed: Elements 1/85,000,000 – – Virtual: Worldwide 1/87,500,000 – –

Glorious Auras in Sol’s RNG (Rarity: 99,999,999 – 999,999,999)

Glorious Auras are the ones you should be targeting if you wish to look the most outlandish among your peers. However, be prepared for an intense and long grind since these have minuscule drop chances.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Chromatic: Genesis 1/99,999,999 – – Starscourge: Radiant 1/100,000,000 1/20,000,000 Starfall Overture 1/150,000,000 – – Symphony 1/175,000,000 – – Impeached 1/200,000,000 1/40,000,000 Corruption Hyper-Volt: Ever Storm 1/225,000,000 – – Archangel 1/250,000,000 – – Astral: Zodiac 1/267,200,000 1/53,400,000 Starfall Exoctic: Void 1/299,999,999 – – Overture: History 1/300,000,000 – – Bloodlust 1/300,000,000 1/50,000,000 Hell Maelstrom 1/309,999,999 1/103,333,333 Windy Lotusfall 1/320,000,000 – – Orchestra 1/336,970,912 – – Atlas 1/360,000,000 1/90,000,000 Sandstorm Abyssal Hunter 1/400,000,000 1/100,000,000 Rainy Gargantua 1/430,000,000 1/86,000,000 Starfall Apostolos 1/444,000,000 – – Unknown 1/444,444,444 – – Kyawthuite: Remembrance 1/450,000,000 – – Ruins 1/500,000,000 – – Matrix: Overdrive 1/503,000,000 – – Elude 1/555,555,555 – – Sophyra 1/570,000,000 – – Matrix: Reality 1/601,020,102 – – Prologue 1/666,616,111 – – Sovereign 1/750,000,000 – – Ruins: Withered 1/800,000,000 – – Aegis 1/825,000,000 – – Dreamscape 1/850,000,000 – –

Transcendant Auras (Rarity: 1,000,000,000+)

These are the rarest and undoubtedly the hardest auras to obtain in Sol’s RNG.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Pixelation 1/1,073,741,824 – – Luminosity 1/1,200,000,000 – – Equinox 1/2,500,000,000 – –

Craftable Auras

There are a couple of Auras in Sol’s RNG that you can craft using various materials.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome Eclipse – – – Hyper-Chroma – – – A.T.L.A.S – – – Matrix: Steampunk – – –

Challenged Auras in Sol’s RNG

The auras listed below require you to roll in certain conditions before you have a chance of getting them.

Image Aura Name Rarity Native Rarity Biome How to Get Eden – – The Limbo Exclusive to the Eden NPC Purple Star (1) – 1/100 Dreamscape Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes. Purple Star (2) – 1/1,000 Dreamscape Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes. Purple Star (3) – 1/10,000 Dreamscape Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes. Dreammetric – 1/520,000,000 Dreamscape Roll in the Dreamscape or Glitched biomes. Fault – 1/3,000 Glitched Roll in the Glitched biome. Glitch – 1/12,210,110 Glitched Roll in the Glitched biome. Oppression – 1/220,000,000 Glitched Roll in the Glitched biome. Memory 1/100 – – Roll when under the effects of thE Oblivion Potion. Oblivion 1/2,000 – – Roll when under the effects of the Oblivion Potion. Megaphone 1/5,000 – YG Blessing Effect Roll when the YG Blessing Effect is active. Neferkhaf 1/1,000 – – Roll when under the effects of Potion of the Dune. Prowler – 1/540,000 Another Realm Roll when in Another Realm.

This brings us to the end of the all Auras in Sol’s RNG article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it once a new update drops.