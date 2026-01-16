If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Some Terrarium Denizens, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Some Terrarium Denizens – Crossword Clue Answers

SNAILS, TURTLE 9 letters – PETSNAKES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Some Terrarium Denizens. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EFT, PET 4 Letters NEWT, FERN, MOSS, SOIL, TOAD, EFTS 5 Letters NEWTS, GECKO, FERNS, SNAIL, ADDER, TOADS, CROAK, PLANT 6 Letters SNAILS, TURTLE, HOTBED, IGUANA, MOSSES, OYSTER 7 Letters HAMSTER 8 Letters SUNPORCH 9 Letters PETSNAKES, PETTURTLE 10 Letters BOXTURTLES, RIBBITCAGE 11 Letters WARDIANCASE 14 Letters MODELFERNTIMES

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.