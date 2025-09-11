Sonic Finally Coming to Fortnite But Not How You Think

Sonic is coming to Fortnite as special cosmetic items instead of character skins.

The items might cost around 1,200 V-Bucks and release before October 30th.

This PUMA collaboration might lead to actual Sonic character skins or an NPC later.

After years of waiting, Sonic is finally making his way to Fortnite. However, he’s coming as cosmetic items first, not as a playable character or an NPC, like we thought he would be. Recent leaks show that Sonic-themed items are heading to the Item Shop soon.

What Are the New Sonic Cosmetics in Fortnite?

The leaked Fortnite cosmetics feature two different Fortnite Kicks designs. You’ll get blue footwear with yellow, green, and white accents that match Sonic’s classic look. There’s also a Shadow version with darker colors that represents his edgy rival, with a black, gold, and red color combination.

These aren’t random designs either. They’re based on real PUMA products that will be released on October 30th, 2025. PUMA created three Sonic-themed items in real life, but only Sonic and Shadow made it into Fortnite. The Tails version didn’t make the cut, at least for now.

The leaked images show detailed textures that closely match the real-world PUMA collection. It means that Epic actually worked closely with both SEGA and PUMA to get the designs just right.

When Will Sonic Collaboration Come to Fortnite?

Nobody knows the exact release date yet, but it’ll likely happen before October 30th. That’s when PUMA drops their real Sonic products, so Epic probably wants to time it right. The expected price for these kicks is around 1,200 V-Bucks per pair. That’s the usual cost for popular cosmetic items in Fortnite. You might be able to buy them separately or as a bundle.

The timing could also coincide with other Fortnite events. Epic often releases special collaborations during major updates or seasonal events.

Will Sonic Character Skins Come Later?

This collaboration has been one of the most requested crossovers by Fortnite players. However, most Fortnite collaborations start with skins, not accessories. Starting with cosmetic items shows that Epic might be testing the waters first. The big question is whether Sonic characters can work as Fortnite skins. Their weird proportions and small size could cause hitbox problems. Shadow might work better since he already uses weapons in his own games.

Even if you’re not getting Sonic skins right away, these cosmetics let you show off your love for the blue hedgehog. The items won’t make you run faster, but they’ll definitely make your outfit stand out. Plus, if this collaboration goes well, we might see full Sonic character skins in future updates. Which Sonic Fortnite kicks you want to purchase?