Nobody likes staring at a loading screen. I know we've sat through enough of them, in multiplayer lobbies, open world fast travels, you name it. Whenever the loading screen comes up, we usually just grab our phone (or a bag of chips) while waiting for it to end. So Sony came up with a solution: Why not just play ads on the loading screen instead? Helpful? Well, sort of. The idea Sony is pitching isn't purely about ads, and the fix it is proposing might work, but it comes with something that has got a lot of players on edge.

What Is the Sony Ads Loading Screen Patent?

Sony filed a patent called Delivery of Alternate Content During Video Game Wait Times (document ID 20260138036). It was filed in late 2024, but only went public on May 21st, 2026. The idea is that instead of showing a mostly empty loading screen, the PlayStation could show a small video window while the game loads in the background (picture below):

Based on what's in the patent, the picture-in-picture window could pull from a pretty wide range of sources. It can be short clips from your linked apps, highlights that AI cuts together from your recent session, a quick rundown of the opponents you're about to go against, and yes, ads.

I'll be honest that some of those are actually useful. The opponent breakdown is the one I'd personally want the most. Getting some information on who you are queuing against before the match starts is the kind of thing you'd normally have to alt-tab for. If Sony can just serve that during dead wait time automatically, that's actually very handy. But then there are ads, and that's where I start to get skeptical.

How Does the Sony AI Patent Work?

So the AI basically reads the situation. It checks how long the game will take to load, and then it picks a video or content that fits within that time. It won't play anything longer than the loading screen, so by the time the game is ready, the ad is already run its course. If the game loads faster than expected, the video simply disappears abruptly.

I know, I know, it’s actually a pretty smart system. You also have some control over it, since the patent says players can resize the window or close the content using the controller, so it’s not fully forced on you.

My Take on Sony's AI-Powered Ads on Loading Screen

I kind of understand the logic behind it. Sony says the goal is to keep players engaged during loading screens instead of having them look away or leave the game. From a user POV, that makes sense. Having something to watch is better than staring at a blank loading screen.

But the concern is that once a system can show video content to millions of players during downtime, ads will probably follow at some point. Mobile games went through the same thing. It often starts as useful content, then slowly turns into another way to make money. That’s the part that annoys me, and that's why gamers are not happy, too.

Sony has also been filing a lot of AI-related patents recently. These include AI-generated game guides, NPCs that learn from player behavior, and AI assistants that help when players get stuck. This loading screen system looks like part of that bigger push into AI features, so I guess it will make more sense to look at all of these patents together instead of seeing each one as a separate idea.

Will This Actually Happen?

For now, there’s no announcement, no release window, and no guarantee this ever becomes a real feature. Game companies file patents all the time, and many of them never go anywhere.