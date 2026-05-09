Days of Play deals are coming soon, so you may want to wait before upgrading to a PS5.

The GTA 6 PS4 upgrade conversation just got a lot more real. Sony has started sending a very specific message to PS4 owners, and if you have GTA 6 on your wishlist, there's a good chance it's already sitting in your notification center. The message is very direct, which has caught the attention of many buyers. Here's what it says, and what it means for you.

What GTA 6 Messages Did Sony Send to PS4 Owners?

So apparently, the messages aren't going to every PS4 owner. Sony is targeting people who either have GTA 6 on their wishlist or have a heavy history with GTA 5. If you fit that profile and you haven't upgraded yet, there's a good chance you've already seen something like this:

"Grand Theft Auto VI is on your wishlist. Get a PlayStation 5 today to be ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026. Scan the QR code to shop PS 5 consoles."

Some people are seeing it as a dashboard notification. Others are getting it as an email or a store prompt. The exact wording varies, but the core message is the same: Upgrade now and be ready for GTA 6. Rockstar and Take-Two still haven't officially confirmed the date themselves, but Sony is out here saying it out loud, with shopping links attached.

Why This Is a Bigger Deal Than It Looks

Sony mentioning a specific date in an official message carries more weight than a fan rumor. It’s still not the same as Rockstar Games confirming anything directly, but when a major platform sends that date to millions of users based on wishlist activity, it suggests they’re confident about it.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has also been backing the November window. He recently confirmed a summer marketing campaign is coming soon and has publicly stuck by the release timeline. Sony also name-dropped GTA 6 in its May 8 earnings call, placing it alongside first-party PlayStation titles as a major part of the holiday season strategy. All of this is pointing in the same direction.

Should You Upgrade to PS5 Now or Wait?

Here's the honest truth: GTA 6 is not coming to PS4. The game is built for current hardware with faster load times, better frame rates, more detailed lighting, and online systems that your old console simply can't run at full capacity.

Sony clearly understands the hype around the game and seems to be using it to boost console sales. The messages include QR codes and links to deals, making it feel like a clear push to get more people to buy hardware ahead of one of the year’s biggest releases.

However, don't rush. The annual Days of Play sale is right around the corner, and you can expect trade-in programs and bundles to show up over the next few weeks. If you're going to upgrade, waiting a few more weeks could save you real money. But if GTA 6 is the game you've been holding out for and you have the budget for it, upgrading now gives you time to actually enjoy the PS5 before launch day hits.

There's also the PC situation to keep in mind. GTA 6 on PC is likely not arriving until 2027 at the earliest. If you want to play at launch, PS5 is your best option right now, especially with Xbox reportedly struggling to manufacture enough consoles due to a memory shortage.