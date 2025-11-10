Sony State of Play Japan: Release Date and What to Expect

Sony announced some exciting news for PlayStation fans. There will be a brand new State of Play coming this week, and this one’s going to be different from what we usually get. Let me break down everything you need to know about the Sony State of Play Japan, including the release date, schedule, and what to expect from the event.

When Is the State of Play Japan Happening?

The State of Play Japan broadcast is happening on November 11th, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT. This special showcase will run for over 40 minutes, which is pretty long for a State of Play event. That means Sony’s got a lot to show us. Here’s when you can watch it based on where you live:

Region Date & Time North America (PT) November 11 at 2:00 PM North America (ET) November 11 at 5:00 PM UK / Ireland (GMT) November 11 at 10:00 PM Europe (CEST) November 11 at 11:00 PM India (IST) November 12 at 3:30 AM Japan (JST) November 12 at 7:00 AM Australia (AEDT) November 12 at 9:00 AM

Here is the countdown until the stream is live:

How to Watch State of Play Japan

You can watch the stream on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel. The show will be in Japanese with English subtitles, so don’t worry if you don’t speak Japanese.

If you’re planning to stream this or make videos about it, heads up. Sony said the show might have copyrighted music that could mess with your stream or saved videos. If you want to make clips or recap videos, mute any music to avoid copyright problems.

Why Is It Called State of Play Japan?

This State of Play isn’t your usual one. Sony is calling it “State of Play Japan,” and it’s all about games made in Japan and other parts of Asia. The goal is to give developers from these regions more attention and a chance to show off what they’re working on.

The show will be hosted by Yuki Kaji, a well-known Japanese voice actor who’s voiced a bunch of popular anime characters. Having him host makes it feel even more special for fans of Japanese games and anime.

What Games Might Show Up?

Sony hasn’t said which games will be there yet, but we can make some good guesses based on what’s coming from Japanese and Asian developers. Fans expect to see Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the new fighting game from Arc System Works, possibly revealing new characters or a release date. Astro Bot might get DLC news since the game’s been a huge hit.

From Japan’s biggest studios, Capcom could take the spotlight with updates on Resident Evil, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and maybe even Pragmata, which has been quiet for years. Phantom Blade Zero, the stylish action game from S-Game, a Chinese developer, might get a release window, while Square Enix could steal the show with Kingdom Hearts 4 news or a Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 teaser.

Indie and smaller games will be featured, too. So, players can look forward to creative titles from Asian developers with new ideas and different styles of gameplay. There could also be updates on gacha and free-to-play games, which are popular in Asia.

The 40-minute length tells us Sony has a lot to show. That’s longer than most recent State of Play events. So, expect longer gameplay looks, developer talks, and maybe some surprise announcements. Are you going to watch the stream?