Soothing – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: soothing, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Click here to reveal all the crossword clues: soothing answers.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 11 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersMILD, SOFT
5 LettersBALMY, SWEET, CURED, EASED
6 LettersEASING, DULCET, GENTLE, CURING, DOCILE, SLEEPY, SMOOTH, DROWSY
7 LettersRESTFUL, ANODYNE, LULLING, EASEFUL, CALMING, QUELLED, SUBDUED, COOLING, SETTLED
8 LettersLESSENED, RELIEVED, SOFTENED, TEMPERED, ALLAYING, QUELLING, SUBDUING, SETTLING, STROKING
9 LettersEMOLLIENT, PACIFYING, CONSOLING, APPEASING, PLACATING, SATISFIED, COMFORTED, MITIGATED, LESSENING, IMPROVING, RELIEVING, SOFTENING, TEMPERING, ASSUAGING
10 LettersREASSURING, MOLLIFYING, COMFORTING, MITIGATING, MODERATING, PALLIATING, SATISFYING
11 LettersTHERAPEUTIC, COMFORTABLE

