If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sorcerers, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Sorcerers – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Sorcerers.

6 letters – WIZARD

WIZARD 7 letters – WIZARDS, WARLOCK

WIZARDS, WARLOCK 8 Letters – WARLOCKS

– WARLOCKS 12 Letters – NECROMANCERS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sorcerers. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters E 4 Letters MAGI, ORBS, MAGE, SHOW, ROBE 5 Letters MAGES, MAGUS, WITCH, COMUS, FAUST, MAGIC, IMAGE 6 Letters DRUIDS, SABBAT, MERLIN, CHARMS, MAGICS, WIZARD, SHAMAN, DOWSER, VOODOO, YENSIP, ERRORS 7 Letters SHAMANS, WIZARDS, WITCHES, ARIOSTO, NAIROBI, RUMMAGE, WARLOCK, ROWLING, CHARMER, DIVINER, PROPHET, SEEMING, SORCERY, ANGEKOK 8 Letters CHARMERS, PROPHETS, WARLOCKS, MAGICIAN, AIRINESS, CONJURER, CONJUROR, DEMONIST, MAGICACT, PROSPERO, SATANIST, TWITCHER, WIZARDRY, ENDAMAGE 9 Letters MAGICIANS, ENCHANTER, OCCULTIST, SORCERESS, CHTHONIAN, DEMONIAST, DIABOLIST, FALSESHOW, FALSENESS, MAGICSHOW, MUNDUNUGU, SEMBLANCE, THEURGIST, UNREALITY, VOODOOIST, PREDICTOR, FAMAGUSTA 10 Letters PREDICTORS, WITCHDRAFT, ALCHEMISTS, ENCHANTERS, SOOTHSAYER, APPEARANCE, BADSPELLER, DEMONOMIST, FALSELIGHT, SIMULACRUM, WATERWITCH 11 Letters IMAGINATION, MAGICCIRCLE, FIREWIZARDS, NECROMANCER, DEMONOLATER, DEMONOLOGER, ENCHANTRESS, ILLUSIONISM, ILLUSIONIST, MEDICINEMAN, THAUMATURGE, UNACTUALITY 12 Letters MAGESPECIFIC, NECROMANCERS, DELUSIVENESS, DEMONOLOGIST, IDEALIZATION, ILLUSIVENESS, WHICHISWHICH, WITCHOFENDOR 13 Letters POTIONSTRADER, IMMATERIALITY, SLEIGHTOFHAND, THAUMATURGIST, MIRACLEWORKER 14 Letters DEMONWORSHIPER, DEVILWORSHIPER, FALLACIOUSNESS, SATANWORSHIPER, THAUMATURGISTS 15 Letters FALSEAPPEARANCE 16 Letters PRESTIDIGITATION, UNSUBSTANTIALITY 18 Letters SPECIOUSAPPEARANCE

