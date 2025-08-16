Sorry Fans But Deadpool Isn’t Part of MCU’s Doomsday After All

Summary:

Despite earlier reports, Deadpool will not be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans need to take these reports with a pinch of salt, as anything can happen in the MCU.

Here’s a breakdown of what Deadpool joining, or not joining, Avengers: Doomsday could mean for the larger MCU.

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a cryptic Avengers logo on his Instagram. It sent fans into a frenzy, leading many to speculate that the Merc with a Mouth will be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, despite rumors, it appears that Ryan Reynolds won’t be making an appearance after all.

As reported by Deadline, despite fan chatter, Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been seen on the sets of Avengers: Doomsday in London. While this doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of Deadpool making an appearance, fans may want to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

Deadpool Rumored to Join Loki’s Team in Avengers: Doomsday

Ryan Reynolds will return as Deadpool in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



“Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.”



(Source: https://t.co/CrS33EBoz2) pic.twitter.com/CyDGXtqObZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 15, 2025

The Hollywood Reporter earlier said that Deadpool will be joining the lineup of heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, but won’t be a part of the Avengers team. This was following a post that Reynolds made on his Instagram with the Avengers logo having an anarchy symbol over it, as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was then rumored that Deadpool would be joining Loki’s team and wouldn’t be a part of the Avengers ensemble. This made sense considering Deadpool’s ties to the TVA in Deadpool & Wolverine. This could suggest that Deadpool might team up with Wolverine yet again to protect Loki, who has taken the place of He Who Remains, to hold the Multiverse together.

While Deadpool & Wolverine showcased Wade Wilson’s over-the-top enthusiasm to be part of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the character works best as an outsider. Deadpool works best as an outsider. This not only makes him stay true to his comic roots but also makes him stand out among the rest of the characters of the MCU.

Deadpool is not expected to join the Avengers team in #AvengersDoomsday



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/b6zhYzFn3j — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 15, 2025

As is the case with any MCU title, sometimes fans don’t get what they want. Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in Christmas 2026 and is already jam-packed with MCU characters, the Fantastic Four, and Fox’s X-Men. This might make many wonder how the Russos would even make room for a character as important as Deadpool. Maybe it’s for the best that he won’t appear in the film.

Deadpool’s last outing was in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which emphasized that the Fox character is back in the MCU and will be making an appearance in future MCU titles. However, the inclusion of this character needs to be done in a sense that makes sense for the overarching plot, instead of him just serving as eye candy.