Soul in Spanish – Crossword Clue Answers

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword: December 18, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters BA, KA 3 Letters AME 4 Letters ALMA, NARY, COAL, ATMA, EBAY 5 Letters SEELE, ANIMA, ATMAN, SKOBO, ALONE, ALMAS, IMPEL 6 Letters FROSTY, EROSIY 7 Letters UNLOOSE, MAHATMA, ESSENCE, HORCRUX, WELCOME, OPTICAL 8 Letters ALLUSION, BAILSOUT, SOLUTION, ILLUSION 9 Letters MODERNMAN, BIRDHOUSE, COLOSSEUM, ARSENICAL 10 Letters VIGOROUSLY 11 Letters BARBAROUSLY, CHICKENSOUP 12 Letters BLITHESPIRIT 15 Letters OPTICALILLUSION

