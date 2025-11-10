South American Savanna – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: South American Savanna, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters GNU, ANI, SCC, NNE, SSW, EMU, RAE 4 Letters ASIA, GNUS, VELD, VAMP, MATT, SCAD, DEEN, LION, HERD 5 Letters LLANO, LLAMA, LIONS, CAMPO, ROARS, UNPEG, ELAND, PAMPA, OKRAS, RIVER, GENET, ORIBI, ZEBRA, PLAIN, BIOME, HYENA, RHINO 6 Letters LLANOS, VELDTS, RHINOS, ACACIA, HAVANA, ELANDS, PAMPAS, PLAINS, COHOST, IMPALA, SANEST 7 Letters BUSHDOG, IMPALAS, ESTATES, GIRAFFE, GAZELLE, CHEETAH, ACACIAS, SAVANNA, URUGUAY, PRAIRIE, GUTHRIE 8 Letters TREELESS, ANTELOPE, WAYCROSS 9 Letters GRASSLAND, COANCHORS, LIONESSES, ANTELOPES 10 Letters GRASSLANDS, MCALLISTER 12 Letters NAKEDMOLERAT 13 Letters ELEPHANTGRASS, CRABEATINGFOX 15 Letters GEORGIAPEAPATCH

