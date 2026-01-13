If you are stuck on the crossword clue: South to America Author Perry, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

South to America Author Perry – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: South to America Author Perry.

5 letters – IMANI

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: South to America Author Perry. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOS, SUR, OLE, TED 4 Letters ANNE, NEWT, ROTH, ZINN, SEND, STOW, COPA, HETI 5 Letters IMANI, SUSAN, STERN, STEYN, NAOMI, HANIF, OHARA, NEEDS, TONYS, WHITE, MUNRO, ROALD, AUDEN, SWIFT, BYATT, ANNIE 6 Letters SONTAG, LORRIE, SQUARE, GOSSIP, ESCAPE, ELISON, UPDIKE 7 Letters AUDUBON, EDUARDO, THOREAU, SHRIVER, NAIPAUL, ENRIGHT, HERMANN, COETZEE, ASBYATT 8 Letters SULLIVAN, MORRISON, ISHIGURO, ONDAATJE 10 Letters RALPHNADER, VETERINARY, NEILGAIMAN 11 Letters SUSANSONTAG, ANNIEPROULX 12 Letters IRVINGBERLIN, EANNIEPROULX 13 Letters SHERMANALEXIE 15 Letters PHILLISWHEATLEY, PRESENTABLENESS, ERNESTHEMINGWAY

