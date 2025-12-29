Home » Puzzles » Soxer Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

Soxer Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Soxer Meaning, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Crossword Clue answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Soxer Meaning

  • 3 letters – HOP
  • 4 letters – TEEN
  • 6 letters – TEENER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Soxer Meaning. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersHOP
4 LettersGIRL, IDOL, TEEN
5 LettersSODAS, SWOON, ARMAS, BOBBY
6 LettersTEENER
7 LettersSINATRA
8 LettersPONYTAIL, TEENAGED
9 LettersRECORDHOP
11 LettersSADDLESHOES
15 LettersSTEADYBOYFRIEND

