Speech Sound – Crossword Clue

Speech Sound – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Speech Sound.

5 letters – NASAL

NASAL 6 letters – SONANT

SONANT 7 letters – SPIRANT

SPIRANT 8 letters – ASPIRATE, BILABIAL, GUTTURAL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Speech Sound. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters UMS, ERS, IPA, LAS 4 Letters SURD, PHON, STOD, MUTE, PEAK, STOP, ORAL 5 Letters VELAR, VOWEL, NASAL, PHONE, VOICE, CLICK, CHECK, GLIDE, NOISE, DRAWL, TWANG, ELIDE, RHYME, ESSAY, LISPS 6 Letters DENTAL, SONANT, NASALS, VOWELS, PHONIC, VOICES, CLICKS, LEDDEN, LIQUID, LABIAL, ACCENT, PHONAL 7 Letters PHONEME, PALATAL, SPIRANT, TOOTHED, SONANTS, LAMINAL, GLOTTAL, LATERAL, VOCABLE, PLOSIVE 8 Letters ASPIRATE, BILABIAL, GUTTURAL, SIBILANT, SYLLABLE, PHONEMES, PHONETIC, PLOSIVES, LEGBREAK, LOUDNESS, SONORITY, VXVOCISF, 11MONTHS 9 Letters CONSONANT, DIPHTHONG, FRICATIVE, PHONETICS, PHONOLOGY, ALPHABETS, CACOPHONY, AMPLITUDE, EXPLOSIVE, RETROFLEX, SOUNDWAVE, IMPLOSIVE, AFFRICATE 10 Letters INFLECTION, LABIOVELAR, CONSONANTS, ASPIRATION, PHARYNGEAL, PHONETICAL 11 Letters DISSYLLABLE, LABIODENTAL 12 Letters POLYSYLLABLE, CANDIDENDTLE, BLAHBLAHBLAH, ARTICULATION, ASSIMILATION, MODIFICATION, PHONETICUNIT 13 Letters DISSIMILARITY, DISSIMILATION 14 Letters PHONETICENTITY, OCTAVIAEBUTLER 17 Letters SOUNDUNITOFSPEECH

