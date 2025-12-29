Home » Puzzles » Speech Sound – Crossword Clue Answers

Speech Sound – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Speech Sound, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Speech Sound.

  • 5 letters – NASAL
  • 6 letters – SONANT
  • 7 letters – SPIRANT
  • 8 letters – ASPIRATE, BILABIAL, GUTTURAL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Speech Sound. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersUMS, ERS, IPA, LAS
4 LettersSURD, PHON, STOD, MUTE, PEAK, STOP, ORAL
5 LettersVELAR, VOWEL, NASAL, PHONE, VOICE, CLICK, CHECK, GLIDE, NOISE, DRAWL, TWANG, ELIDE, RHYME, ESSAY, LISPS
6 LettersDENTAL, SONANT, NASALS, VOWELS, PHONIC, VOICES, CLICKS, LEDDEN, LIQUID, LABIAL, ACCENT, PHONAL
7 LettersPHONEME, PALATAL, SPIRANT, TOOTHED, SONANTS, LAMINAL, GLOTTAL, LATERAL, VOCABLE, PLOSIVE
8 LettersASPIRATE, BILABIAL, GUTTURAL, SIBILANT, SYLLABLE, PHONEMES, PHONETIC, PLOSIVES, LEGBREAK, LOUDNESS, SONORITY, VXVOCISF, 11MONTHS
9 LettersCONSONANT, DIPHTHONG, FRICATIVE, PHONETICS, PHONOLOGY, ALPHABETS, CACOPHONY, AMPLITUDE, EXPLOSIVE, RETROFLEX, SOUNDWAVE, IMPLOSIVE, AFFRICATE
10 LettersINFLECTION, LABIOVELAR, CONSONANTS, ASPIRATION, PHARYNGEAL, PHONETICAL
11 LettersDISSYLLABLE, LABIODENTAL
12 LettersPOLYSYLLABLE, CANDIDENDTLE, BLAHBLAHBLAH, ARTICULATION, ASSIMILATION, MODIFICATION, PHONETICUNIT
13 LettersDISSIMILARITY, DISSIMILATION
14 LettersPHONETICENTITY, OCTAVIAEBUTLER
17 LettersSOUNDUNITOFSPEECH

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

