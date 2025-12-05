Spider-Noir TV Series: What It’s All About

Summary:

Sony is producing a live-action Spider-Noir series with Amazon.

The Spider-Noir series is being produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, creators of the Spider-Verse movies.

We’ve covered everything you need to know about the Spider-Noir series with an interesting detail.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe might be dead, but Sony is still doing everything in its power to make more Spider-Man media. It looks like the latest one might just be as good as the Spider-Verse movies. Sony Pictures Television has partnered with Amazon Prime to produce a Spider-Noir TV series. The character first appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and was played by Nicolas Cage. So, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Spider-Noir series.

Who is Making the Spider-Noir Series

Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, from animation to live-action. pic.twitter.com/ov0kkzm9fa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2025

Sony’s Spider-Noir series is an eight-episode limited series set to premiere on Amazon Prime in early 2026. No release date has been revealed yet. The show will follow Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage. Cage previously voiced the character in the Spider-Verse movies and will now play its live-action version.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as showrunners. Lightfoot’s previous works include the Hannibal series and Netflix’s Punisher series, while Uziel has worked on 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat (2021), and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Needless to say, the two know how to bring characters to live-action.

What is the Spider-Noir Series About

First look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir in the ‘SPIDER-NOIR’ series.



Coming soon to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/yLVYYjPlmK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2025

The word “Noir” is central to the character of Spider-Man Noir. Deadline officially confirmed Cage to be playing the role in 2024, which is when the publication revealed the synopsis of the show, which reads, “Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s only superhero.”

As of writing, it’s not confirmed if this is the same Spidey we saw in Into the Spider-Verse, but it is quite likely that both are the same, especially since Sony has revealed that they have plans to produce standalone movies of characters from the Spider-Verse movies.

Is Peter Parker in Spider-Man Noir

First poster for ‘SPIDER-NOIR’, starring Nicolas Cage



Releasing in 2026 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/GAfGDvBTG1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2025

The first poster for the Spider-Noir series has been revealed, and it confirms that Peter Parker is not the one donning the mask this time. The private investigator becoming Spidey will be Ben Reilly, who is actually a clone of Peter Parker in the comics. Now you might ask why this is the case.

The Sony–Marvel licensing contract for Spider-Man lists out a bunch of character traits for Peter Parker, who is the primary Spidey. These traits include no killing, no torture, and keeping the character PG-13, which means no drugs, alcohol abuse, or excessive violence.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by any of the creators yet, it is quite likely that Sony picked Ben Reilly to portray a darker and more mature Spider-Man without violating the legal “Peter Parker rules. This especially lines up since Phil Lord and Chris Miller are leaning toward a darker and grittier approach for Spider-Noir, a show for which the duo also serves as executive producers.

When Will the Spider-Noir Series Release

A BTS look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir | Credit: IMDb

As of writing, no release date has been revealed for the Spider-Noir series; however, reports suggest that the show could release in early 2026. The show will be released in a black and white format and a colored format, similar to the MCU’s Werewolf By Night TV show.

Christopher Miller, the executive producer of the show and the co-creator of the Spider-Verse movies, shared his thoughts on how the show will treat both formats: