Split Fiction Dominates 2025: Why This Co-op Adventure Got the Highest Score on Metacritic

Split Fiction, the newest creation from Hazelight Studios, has officially become the highest-rated game of 2025 so far. With a stunning 91/100 on Metacritic and 90 on Opencritic, this co-op adventure has surpassed major titles like Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. But what exactly makes this game so special, and why are critics calling it an early Game of the Year contender?

Split Fiction is a New Chapter in Co-op Gaming

Four years after taking home the Game of the Year with It Takes Two in 2021, Hazelight Studios has returned with another split-screen co-op adventure. Split Fiction follows two characters, Zoe and Mio, who are authors trapped within their own stories. Together, players must navigate through a blend of sci-fi and fantasy worlds to escape.

Unlike many current gaming trends that focus on open worlds or live service models, Split Fiction represents a refreshing commitment to creativity and focused co-op gameplay. The game requires two players throughout its roughly 14-15 hour campaign, but follows Hazelight’s friend pass system where only one person needs to own the game.

When I first saw the trailer being revealed in The Game Awards 2024, I was honestly mind-blown. Being a huge fan of It Takes Two, I couldn’t believe Hazelight was back with another co-op game. The mix of sci-fi and fantasy settings instantly grabbed my attention, and the concept of playing as authors stuck in their own stories felt like such a creative twist.

As someone who loves books and novels, having a game where the protagonists are writers made it even better. The visuals looked stunning, the gameplay seemed packed with variety, and the signature teamwork mechanics were clearly still at the core.

Why Split Fiction Got the Highest Score in 2025

The game’s director, Josef Fares, is known for his strong passion for co-op gaming. At The Game Awards last year, he confidently said that Split Fiction would be “some next-level thing”—and judging by the reviews, he wasn’t wrong. What makes Split Fiction stand out is how it keeps changing and never sticks to just one genre. That’s why critics are giving it near-perfect scores. Here’s what makes it so great:

Genre-Bending Gameplay

Split Fiction keeps players on their toes by constantly switching up gameplay mechanics. Just as you get used to one, the game introduces something new and moves on before it gets repetitive. IGN described it as “a rollercoaster of gameplay ideas and styles” that keeps the experience “fabulously fresh” from start to finish.

Stunning Visuals

The game’s art direction has been widely praised, with reviewers highlighting how smoothly it blends sci-fi and fantasy elements. Hazelight’s signature of always-on split-screen lets both players see what their partner is doing, creating unique cooperative challenges.

Emotional Storytelling

Following in the footsteps of It Takes Two, Split Fiction delivers a narrative that critics call both funny and touching. VG247 noted that the game will have you “belly-laughing throughout the experience” while also “tugging at your heartstrings.”

Split Fiction may be leading the pack for 2025, but the year is far from over. With major titles like Grand Theft Auto VI and The Witcher 4 still on the way, the race for Game of the Year will be intense. Still, Split Fiction has set a high bar. As more players dive in after its March 6 release, it’s looking more and more like Hazelight has another strong award contender on their hands.