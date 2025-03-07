Split Fiction: Should You Choose and Play as Mio or Zoe?

Split Fiction, the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios (makers of It Takes Two), has quickly become one of 2025’s most talked-about games. The game features two main characters – Mio and Zoe – and each player must choose one at the start of their journey.

Just like in It Takes Two, both players progress through the same story together, but with different abilities. If you’re wondering which character might be the better fit for you, this guide will help you make that decision.

Who is Mio Hudson?

Mio is a science fiction author who has been struggling to make ends meet. Raised in the city with her father, Mio has a more reserved and realistic personality. She’s described as decisive and introverted, with a pragmatic approach to her career – she’s not looking for fame or recognition, just financial stability.

While both characters experience sci-fi and fantasy worlds throughout the game, Mio’s abilities often have a more technical or physical edge to them. Here is a list:

Chapter 2 (Neon Revenge): Sword

Sword Chapter 3 (Hopes of Spring): Can transform into a giant white ape and a fish

Can transform into a giant white ape and a fish Chapter 5 (Rise of the Dragon Realm): Controls a dragon that can glide and breathe acid

Controls a dragon that can glide and breathe acid Chapter 6 (Isolation): Controls a ball made of tiny robot spiders that can morph into various shapes

Controls a ball made of tiny robot spiders that can morph into various shapes Chapter 7 (The Hollow): Commands a spirit

Mio is voiced by Kaja Chan, who has previously worked on games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and TV shows, including Bridgerton. This is her first leading role in a video game.

Who is Zoe Foster?

Zoe comes from a countryside background and has a much more optimistic outlook. She’s characterized as charismatic, empathetic, and extroverted. Unlike Mio’s practical approach, Zoe is driven by a deep need to prove herself to her family, hoping that publishing success will solve her problems. In each chapter, Zoe gets abilities that pair with Mio’s:

Chapter 2 (Neon Revenge): Whip

Whip Chapter 3 (Hopes of Spring): Can transform into a fairy and a large talking tree

Can transform into a fairy and a large talking tree Chapter 5 (Rise of the Dragon Realm): Controls a dragon that can climb ivy and roll into a ball

Controls a dragon that can climb ivy and roll into a ball Chapter 6 (Isolation) : Controls a ball that can latch onto surfaces

: Controls a ball that can latch onto surfaces Chapter 7 (The Hollow): Commands a spirit fish that creates portals.

Zoe is voiced by Elsie Bennett, whose previous work includes roles in Control, Hitman 3, and Subnautica: Below Zero. Like Kaja, this is Elsie’s biggest role in a game to date.

Should You Play as Mio or Zoe in Split Fiction?

It’s important to understand that both players will experience the same game together, regardless of character choice. Similar to It Takes Two, you and your co-op partner will always be solving puzzles together – you’re just controlling different characters with complementary abilities.

Neither Mio nor Zoe is “better” than the other from a gameplay perspective. They both have equal importance to the story, and their different abilities are designed to work together to progress through each level. Your choice should be based more on which personality or gameplay style you connect with:

Choose Mio if you connect with her more reserved personality or prefer her specific abilities

if you connect with her more or prefer her specific abilities Choose Zoe if you enjoy her more outgoing character traits or are drawn to her unique abilities

The good news is that Split Fiction has significant replay value because of these different character abilities. Many players choose to play through the game twice, switching characters on the second playthrough to experience both perspectives.

Whether you choose to play as the serious, sci-fi-minded Mio or the optimistic, fantasy-loving Zoe, Split Fiction offers a memorable experience that’s best shared with a friend. The most important thing isn’t which character you choose, but finding the right partner to share this co-op adventure with.