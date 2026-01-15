If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sport Played on Horseback, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Sport Played on Horseback – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Sport Played on Horseback.
- 4 letters – POLO
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sport Played on Horseback. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|ICE, ATH
|4 Letters
|POLO, PATO, EPEE, GOLF, POOL, ROTC
|5 Letters
|BEACH, BANDY, CROWN, ROQUE, LONGE, CARTE
|6 Letters
|HOCKEY, TENNIS, SQUASH
|7 Letters
|CROQUET, JAIALAI, CURLING, SNOOKER, CRICKET
|8 Letters
|PINGPONG, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
|9 Letters
|APOLOGIST, APOLOGIES, ICEHOCKEY, QUIDDITCH, ARENAPOLO, BILLIARDS, SORELOSER
|10 Letters
|BASKETBALL, FOXHUNTING
|11 Letters
|ROLLERDERBY, FIELDHOCKEY, TABLETENNIS
|15 Letters
|BEACHVOLLEYBALL, AUSTRALIANRULES
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.