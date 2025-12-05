Home » Puzzles » Spot Likely To Smear – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Spot Likely To Smear, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersTAR, ADS, OIL, INK, BAR, SPA, PSA, HER
4 LettersGOOP, DAUB, TUBS, KNEE, MOLE, ACNE
5 LettersREAMS, RUBIK, SMEAR, TEENY, RINKS, SORES, TVADS
6 LettersSMUDGE, BEDAUB, ANOINT, POINTS, MACULA, OCELLI
7 LettersDENMARK, MAESTRO, LURDANE, PLASTER, LOUNGES, ASPERSE, SLACKEN, SOOTHES, UNGUERE, MASCARA, CHEETOS, TRADUCE, RESORTS
8 LettersATTACKAD, RADIOADS, DIVEBARS
9 LettersATTACKADS, DISCREDIT, MARKTWAIN, PATCHOULI, LUBRICANT, EYESHADOW
10 LettersSLANDEROUS, MUDSLINGER, SPORTSBARS, SCHOOLGYMS, THERAPYDOG, NAILSALONS, NEUTROGENA
11 LettersNEUTROGENIA
12 LettersPLASTERCASTS
13 LettersJJONAHJAMESON

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

