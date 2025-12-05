If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Spot Likely To Smear, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Spot Likely To Smear- Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Spot Likely To Smear

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TAR, ADS, OIL, INK, BAR, SPA, PSA, HER 4 Letters GOOP, DAUB, TUBS, KNEE, MOLE, ACNE 5 Letters REAMS, RUBIK, SMEAR, TEENY, RINKS, SORES, TVADS 6 Letters SMUDGE, BEDAUB, ANOINT, POINTS, MACULA, OCELLI 7 Letters DENMARK, MAESTRO, LURDANE, PLASTER, LOUNGES, ASPERSE, SLACKEN, SOOTHES, UNGUERE, MASCARA, CHEETOS, TRADUCE, RESORTS 8 Letters ATTACKAD, RADIOADS, DIVEBARS 9 Letters ATTACKADS, DISCREDIT, MARKTWAIN, PATCHOULI, LUBRICANT, EYESHADOW 10 Letters SLANDEROUS, MUDSLINGER, SPORTSBARS, SCHOOLGYMS, THERAPYDOG, NAILSALONS, NEUTROGENA 11 Letters NEUTROGENIA 12 Letters PLASTERCASTS 13 Letters JJONAHJAMESON

