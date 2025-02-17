Spotify Unveiled Music Pro: HiFi Audio, AI Remixes, Concert Perks—But at a Price!

After increasing the prices of their premium subscription last year, Spotify is now working on an even more expensive tier – Music Pro. According to reports from Bloomberg, this premium service promises new features beyond just streaming music. Music Pro will include higher-quality audio, something Spotify users have been waiting for since the company teased a HiFi feature years ago.

But that’s not all. Spotify’s Music Pro tier will feature an AI-powered remixing tool, allowing users to blend tracks from different artists to create a unique mix. We are not sure how that will turn out, but let’s hope for the best. Plus, Spotify is exploring ways to make concert tickets part of the package, giving you access to perks like pre-sales or better seats.

The new tier isn’t free, though. It’s expected to cost up to $5.99 more per month on top of your current Spotify plan. That means if you’re on the $11.99 individual plan, you could be paying around $17.98 per month. Family plan users who pay $19.99 could see their monthly bill reach about $25.98. However, the price might be lower in some countries, especially in developing markets.

Also Read:

Spotify hasn’t locked down all the details yet, final pricing can change and the release date remains uncertain as of now. The company is still in talks with major music labels and ticket vendors to make everything happen. Plus, they’re still working out the rights to some of the features, which could delay the rollout.

As of now, Spotify has around 678 million monthly users, and this new plan could help them attract even more subscribers. Recently, they signed multi-year deals with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, which could bring more exclusive content to the platform. Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, also hinted that more personalized offerings are on the way, including a special tier aimed at superfans. With better audio, new AI tools, and potential concert perks, Music Pro can be useful for music lovers. But the big question is: Will it be worth the extra cost? We’ll find out when Spotify finally makes it official.