Spotify Wrapped 2024 Arrives With a AI Podcast

Spotify Wrapped is back for 2024, but this time, there’s a twist. Alongside the usual recap of your favorite music, Spotify is offering something new: an AI-generated podcast called Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast, built using Google’s NotebookLM. Basically, two AI bots: a male and a female host talking about your music, genre, artists, and songs you listened to this entire year.

How to Listen to Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast

Finding your Wrapped AI podcast is easy and it’s available for both free and Premium Spotify users. However, it’s only available in English for certain regions (U.S.A, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden) for now.

Open the Wrapped feed on your Spotify homepage and tap on Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast option. Premium users can also access it through their Top Songs 2024 playlist.

You can not only listen but also download the Spotify Wrapped 2024 podcast here. There is an option to share it with your friends online. However, do note that shared links are public and anyone with the link can access your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast.

What Is It Like? A Little Weird, to Be Honest

Listening to AI talk about your music tastes is… interesting. The AI tries to sound conversational, but there are awkward pauses, and it sometimes mispronounces names—especially those tricky artist names. I listen to Indian music and it successfully got all those song names wrong too. But people living in the USA should feel right at home.

The whole podcast is short—about three minutes—and doesn’t add anything new that you don’t already see in your Spotify Wrapped. However, it feels like a fun experiment and something you should try.

Other Spotify Wrapped 2024 Features

The Wrapped AI podcast is a cool addition to Spotify that you should try but don’t expect too much. The AI might mention forgotten songs or skip over your actual favorites. It’s more of an experiment than a polished feature. In addition to the AI podcast, Spotify Wrapped 2024 has a few other new features like:

AI DJ for Wrapped 2024 : Premium users get an AI DJ that recaps their year with commentary on favorite songs and artists, like a personal radio show.



: Premium users get an AI DJ that recaps their year with commentary on favorite songs and artists, like a personal radio show. AI Playlists : Premium subscribers can now create playlists based on their Wrapped using simple prompts, like “my top genres” or “artists similar to my top five.”



: Premium subscribers can now create playlists based on their Wrapped using simple prompts, like “my top genres” or “artists similar to my top five.” Your Music Evolution: For both Free and Premium users, this feature breaks down your musical year into three phases, showcasing how your taste changed over the year with each phase turned into a playlist.

You can find Spotify Wrapped 2024 in the app or at spotify.com/wrapped. Make sure your app is updated to see your recap and enjoy all the new features.