by Anchit Srivastava
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1330, December 19, 2025.

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1330: December 19, 2025

Today’s Spotle #1330 Hints for December 19, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 1990, launching a career defined by record-breaking success and vocal performances that quickly set new standards in pop music.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she built her legacy independently as a singer-songwriter and producer, commanding the spotlight with unmistakable range and control.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #198, she remains a globally recognized icon, celebrated for decades of hits that continue to dominate charts and seasonal playlists alike.
  • Gender: Female, known for extraordinary vocal range, precision, and expressive delivery that influenced generations of singers.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her catalog seamlessly blends R&B, soul, and contemporary adult influences, shaping the sound of modern pop balladry.
  • Country: From the USA, she rose to international superstardom and became one of the most successful recording artists in music history.

All clues point to a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 1990 and went on to define vocal excellence, chart dominance, and enduring pop legacy.

Today’s Spotle #1330 Answer for December 19, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prepare for powerhouse vocals and timeless chart-toppers.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Mariah Carey.

A total “Queen of the Season” pick! The puzzle was a great test of music knowledge. It’s a festive and fun way to wrap up a round of Spotle! I’d rate this spotle a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1329) for December 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1329 on December 18, 2025, was:

Sia

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

