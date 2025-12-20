Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1331: December 20, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1331, December 20, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1331 Hints for December 20, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 1952 , introducing a refined vocal style and piano-driven sound that would become a hallmark of classic American music.

His debut studio album was released in , introducing a refined vocal style and piano-driven sound that would become a hallmark of classic American music. Members of Group: Listed as Solo , he performed primarily under his own name, though he was also known for working with ensembles and orchestras throughout his career.

Listed as , he performed primarily under his own name, though he was also known for working with ensembles and orchestras throughout his career. Popularity: With a ranking of #241 , his legacy continues to resonate, celebrated for recordings that remain standards decades later.

With a ranking of , his legacy continues to resonate, celebrated for recordings that remain standards decades later. Gender: Male , recognized for a warm, velvety voice and effortless phrasing that defined sophistication in popular music.

, recognized for a warm, velvety voice and effortless phrasing that defined sophistication in popular music. Genre: Categorized as Jazz , with strong ties to traditional pop and swing, creating a timeless sound that bridged genres and generations.

Categorized as , with strong ties to traditional pop and swing, creating a timeless sound that bridged genres and generations. Country: From the USA, he became one of the most influential vocalists in American music history, leaving an enduring mark on jazz and popular song.

All clues describe a male solo jazz artist from the USA who debuted in 1952 and became synonymous with elegance, smooth vocals, and timeless classics.

Today’s Spotle #1331 Answer for December 20, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and let smooth elegance and timeless charm take over. The answer to today’s Spotle is Nat King Cole.

Another absolute legend! Nat King Cole is a perfect follow-up to the festive vibes we’ve been seeing in Spotle lately. Since it’s mid-December, his voice is practically everywhere. I’d rate this spotle a 4 out of 5.

