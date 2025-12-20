Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1331: December 20, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1331: December 20, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1331, December 20, 2025.

Today's Hurdle #1449 Answer - December 20, 2025

Today’s Spotle #1331 Hints for December 20, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 1952, introducing a refined vocal style and piano-driven sound that would become a hallmark of classic American music.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, he performed primarily under his own name, though he was also known for working with ensembles and orchestras throughout his career.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #241, his legacy continues to resonate, celebrated for recordings that remain standards decades later.
  • Gender: Male, recognized for a warm, velvety voice and effortless phrasing that defined sophistication in popular music.
  • Genre: Categorized as Jazz, with strong ties to traditional pop and swing, creating a timeless sound that bridged genres and generations.
  • Country: From the USA, he became one of the most influential vocalists in American music history, leaving an enduring mark on jazz and popular song.

All clues describe a male solo jazz artist from the USA who debuted in 1952 and became synonymous with elegance, smooth vocals, and timeless classics.

Today’s Spotle #1331 Answer for December 20, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and let smooth elegance and timeless charm take over.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Nat King Cole.

Another absolute legend! Nat King Cole is a perfect follow-up to the festive vibes we’ve been seeing in Spotle lately. Since it’s mid-December, his voice is practically everywhere. I’d rate this spotle a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1330) for December 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1330 on December 19, 2025, was:

Mariah Carey

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 20, 2025)

Nimble – Crossword Clue Answers

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1380 (December 20, 2025)

Put Back to Zero – Crossword Clue Answers

Magazine Edition – Crossword Clue Answers

Reading Basics – Crossword Clue Answers

Academic Figure – Crossword Clue Answers

Custardy Desserts – Crossword Clue Answers

Metric Million – Crossword Clue Answers

To Trouble – Crossword Clue Answers