Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1332: December 21, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1332, December 21, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1332 Hints for December 21, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 2015 , marking the transition from a young on-screen performer to a fully fledged pop artist with a growing musical identity.

Her debut studio album arrived in , marking the transition from a young on-screen performer to a fully fledged pop artist with a growing musical identity. Members of Group: Listed as Solo , she releases music under her own name, shaping a personal sound that has matured and evolved with each new era.

Listed as , she releases music under her own name, shaping a personal sound that has matured and evolved with each new era. Popularity: With a ranking of #104 , she currently sits among the most visible pop artists of her generation, driven by viral moments, chart success, and strong fan engagement.

With a ranking of , she currently sits among the most visible pop artists of her generation, driven by viral moments, chart success, and strong fan engagement. Gender: Female , known for expressive vocals, playful confidence, and a sharp sense of pop songwriting.

, known for expressive vocals, playful confidence, and a sharp sense of pop songwriting. Genre: Categorized as Pop , her music blends polished production with witty, relatable lyrics and a modern, radio-friendly sound.

Categorized as , her music blends polished production with witty, relatable lyrics and a modern, radio-friendly sound. Country: From the USA, she represents a wave of American pop artists who successfully bridged early acting careers with mainstream music success.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2015 and steadily grew into one of today’s most recognizable and talked-about voices in modern pop music.

Today’s Spotle #1332 Answer for December 21, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly find yourself humming a perfectly catchy pop hook. The answer to today’s Spotle is Sabrina Carpenter.

A very current and recognizable pick that feels right for late December Spotle. Familiar without being too obvious. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1331) for December 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1331 on December 20, 2025, was: