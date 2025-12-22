Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1333: December 22, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1333, December 22, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1333 Hints for December 22, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut album was released in 1956 , marking the moment rock music exploded into the mainstream and changed popular culture forever.

His debut album was released in , marking the moment rock music exploded into the mainstream and changed popular culture forever. Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist stood alone at the center of the spotlight, becoming one of the most recognizable and influential performers in music history.

Listed as , this artist stood alone at the center of the spotlight, becoming one of the most recognizable and influential performers in music history. Popularity: With a ranking of #63 , his legacy remains immense, reflecting decades of cultural impact that continues to resonate across generations.

With a ranking of , his legacy remains immense, reflecting decades of cultural impact that continues to resonate across generations. Gender: Male , known for a charismatic presence, groundbreaking performance style, and a voice that defined an era.

, known for a charismatic presence, groundbreaking performance style, and a voice that defined an era. Genre: Categorized as Rock , though his music blended blues, country, gospel, and pop, helping create the foundation of modern rock and roll.

Categorized as , though his music blended blues, country, gospel, and pop, helping create the foundation of modern rock and roll. Country: From the USA, he emerged from the Southern music scene and went on to become a global icon unlike any before him.

All clues describe a male solo American rock artist who debuted in 1956 and went on to become one of the most legendary figures in the history of popular music.

Today’s Spotle #1333 Answer for December 22, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel rock and roll enter the building. The answer to today’s Spotle is Elvis Presley.

An absolute icon and a timeless pick for late December. Instantly recognizable but still hugely satisfying to land. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1332) for December 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1332 on December 21, 2025, was: