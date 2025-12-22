Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1333: December 22, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1333: December 22, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1333, December 22, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1333 Hints for December 22, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut album was released in 1956, marking the moment rock music exploded into the mainstream and changed popular culture forever.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist stood alone at the center of the spotlight, becoming one of the most recognizable and influential performers in music history.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #63, his legacy remains immense, reflecting decades of cultural impact that continues to resonate across generations.
  • Gender: Male, known for a charismatic presence, groundbreaking performance style, and a voice that defined an era.
  • Genre: Categorized as Rock, though his music blended blues, country, gospel, and pop, helping create the foundation of modern rock and roll.
  • Country: From the USA, he emerged from the Southern music scene and went on to become a global icon unlike any before him.

All clues describe a male solo American rock artist who debuted in 1956 and went on to become one of the most legendary figures in the history of popular music.

Today’s Spotle #1333 Answer for December 22, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel rock and roll enter the building.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Elvis Presley.

An absolute icon and a timeless pick for late December. Instantly recognizable but still hugely satisfying to land. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1332) for December 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1332 on December 21, 2025, was:

Sabrina Carpenter

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

