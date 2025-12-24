Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1335: December 24, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1335, December 24, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1335 Hints for December 24, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 2013, launching a career defined by incredible vocal range, polished pop production, and immediate chart success.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she commands the spotlight on her own, shaping a distinct sound while collaborating selectively with top producers and artists.

Popularity: With a ranking of #12, she stands firmly among the most popular and influential pop artists in the world today.

Gender: Female, celebrated for her technical vocal ability, expressive delivery, and strong artistic identity.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music often blends R&B influences, trap-pop elements, and sleek modern production.

Country: From the USA, she rose from television beginnings to become a defining voice of contemporary global pop.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2013 and quickly ascended to the very top tier of modern music stardom.

Today’s Spotle #1335 Answer for December 24, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and prepare for powerhouse vocals and pop perfection. The answer to today’s Spotle is Ariana Grande.

A huge, unmistakable pick that feels perfectly timed for a holiday-eve Spotle. Popular without being boring. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1334) for December 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1334 on December 23, 2025, was: