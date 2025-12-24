Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1335: December 24, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1335: December 24, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1335, December 24, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1335 Hints for December 24, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 2013, launching a career defined by incredible vocal range, polished pop production, and immediate chart success.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she commands the spotlight on her own, shaping a distinct sound while collaborating selectively with top producers and artists.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #12, she stands firmly among the most popular and influential pop artists in the world today.
  • Gender: Female, celebrated for her technical vocal ability, expressive delivery, and strong artistic identity.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music often blends R&B influences, trap-pop elements, and sleek modern production.
  • Country: From the USA, she rose from television beginnings to become a defining voice of contemporary global pop.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2013 and quickly ascended to the very top tier of modern music stardom.

Today’s Spotle #1335 Answer for December 24, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and prepare for powerhouse vocals and pop perfection.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Ariana Grande.

A huge, unmistakable pick that feels perfectly timed for a holiday-eve Spotle. Popular without being boring. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1334) for December 23, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1334 on December 23, 2025, was:

Michael Bublé

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

