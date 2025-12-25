Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1336: December 25, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1336: December 25, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1336, December 25, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1336 Hints for December 25, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: The duo released their debut album in 1983, introducing an upbeat, stylish pop sound that quickly became a defining part of 80s music culture.
  • Members of Group: Listed as 2, this act is remembered as a classic pop duo whose chemistry and contrasting personalities helped fuel their success.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #436, they hold a strong legacy position, buoyed by enduring hits that resurface year after year.
  • Gender: The group is Male, known for charismatic performances and instantly recognizable pop hooks.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, their music blended danceable rhythms, glossy production, and infectious melodies that captured the spirit of the decade.
  • Country: From the UK, they became one of Britain’s most successful pop exports of the 1980s.

All clues point to a male British pop duo that debuted in 1983 and remains forever linked with festive playlists and classic 80s pop.

Today’s Spotle #1336 Answer for December 25, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and suddenly it really is Christmas.”

The answer to today’s Spotle is Wham!

An absolutely perfect Christmas Day pick that feels inevitable in the best way. Festive, fun, and instantly recognizable. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1335) for December 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1335 on December 24, 2025, was:

Ariana Grande

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

