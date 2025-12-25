Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1336: December 25, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1336, December 25, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1336 Hints for December 25, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The duo released their debut album in 1983 , introducing an upbeat, stylish pop sound that quickly became a defining part of 80s music culture.

The duo released their debut album in , introducing an upbeat, stylish pop sound that quickly became a defining part of 80s music culture. Members of Group: Listed as 2 , this act is remembered as a classic pop duo whose chemistry and contrasting personalities helped fuel their success.

Listed as , this act is remembered as a classic pop duo whose chemistry and contrasting personalities helped fuel their success. Popularity: With a ranking of #436 , they hold a strong legacy position, buoyed by enduring hits that resurface year after year.

With a ranking of , they hold a strong legacy position, buoyed by enduring hits that resurface year after year. Gender: The group is Male , known for charismatic performances and instantly recognizable pop hooks.

The group is , known for charismatic performances and instantly recognizable pop hooks. Genre: Categorized as Pop , their music blended danceable rhythms, glossy production, and infectious melodies that captured the spirit of the decade.

Categorized as , their music blended danceable rhythms, glossy production, and infectious melodies that captured the spirit of the decade. Country: From the UK, they became one of Britain’s most successful pop exports of the 1980s.

All clues point to a male British pop duo that debuted in 1983 and remains forever linked with festive playlists and classic 80s pop.

Today’s Spotle #1336 Answer for December 25, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and suddenly it really is Christmas.” The answer to today’s Spotle is Wham!

An absolutely perfect Christmas Day pick that feels inevitable in the best way. Festive, fun, and instantly recognizable. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1335) for December 24, 2025

