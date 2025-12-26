Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1337: December 26, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1337: December 26, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1337, December 26, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1337 Hints for December 26, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 1988, introducing a powerful yet understated voice focused on social awareness, personal reflection, and timeless songwriting.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she built her career independently, relying on acoustic arrangements and lyrical depth rather than large-scale production.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #897, she is regarded as a respected legacy artist whose influence and songs continue to resonate across generations.
  • Gender: Female, known for a calm, expressive vocal style that conveys emotion with simplicity and sincerity.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music strongly incorporates folk and singer-songwriter traditions, emphasizing storytelling and emotional connection.
  • Country: From the USA, she emerged from the late-1980s music scene and became known for thoughtful, socially conscious songs that remain relevant today.

All clues describe a female solo American artist who debuted in 1988 and is celebrated for acoustic-driven music, meaningful lyrics, and a lasting cultural impact.

Today’s Spotle #1337 Answer for December 26, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and let quiet storytelling and heartfelt melodies take the lead.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Tracy Chapman

A soulful choice celebrating one of music’s most authentic storytellers, whose iconic voice and timeless lyrics make for a sophisticated and deeply rewarding win. I’d rate this legendary artist pick a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1336) for December 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1336 on December 25, 2025, was:

Wham!

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

