Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1338: December 27, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1338, December 27, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1338 Hints for December 27, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 2005 , ushering in a smooth, melodic R&B sound that quickly crossed over into mainstream pop and hip hop.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist built his career around a distinctive vocal style, frequently collaborating while remaining the clear focal point of each track.

Popularity: With a ranking of #103 , he stands as a major mid-2000s hitmaker whose songs still circulate heavily across playlists and radio.

Gender: Male , recognized for instantly identifiable vocals and a knack for catchy, globally appealing melodies.

Genre: Categorized as R&B , though his work often blends pop and hip hop elements, helping define an era of melodic crossover hits.

Country: From the USA, he rose to international prominence and became a fixture of global charts throughout the 2000s.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist who debuted in 2005 and became synonymous with melodic hooks and worldwide chart success.

Today’s Spotle #1338 Answer for December 27, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a melodic hook you forgot you knew. The answer to today’s Spotle is Akon

A nostalgic yet very satisfying pick that feels instantly familiar without being overused. Strong mid-era energy. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

