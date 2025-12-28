Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1338: December 27, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1338: December 27, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1338, December 27, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1338 Hints for December 27, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 2005, ushering in a smooth, melodic R&B sound that quickly crossed over into mainstream pop and hip hop.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist built his career around a distinctive vocal style, frequently collaborating while remaining the clear focal point of each track.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #103, he stands as a major mid-2000s hitmaker whose songs still circulate heavily across playlists and radio.
  • Gender: Male, recognized for instantly identifiable vocals and a knack for catchy, globally appealing melodies.
  • Genre: Categorized as R&B, though his work often blends pop and hip hop elements, helping define an era of melodic crossover hits.
  • Country: From the USA, he rose to international prominence and became a fixture of global charts throughout the 2000s.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist who debuted in 2005 and became synonymous with melodic hooks and worldwide chart success.

Today’s Spotle #1338 Answer for December 27, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a melodic hook you forgot you knew.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Akon

A nostalgic yet very satisfying pick that feels instantly familiar without being overused. Strong mid-era energy. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1337) for December 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1337 on December 26, 2025, was:

Wham!

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

