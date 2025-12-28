Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1339: December 28, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1339, December 28, 2025.

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1339: December 28, 2025

Today’s Spotle #1339 Hints for December 28, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Their debut release came in 1971, introducing a distinctive fusion of rock with orchestral arrangements that set them apart immediately.
  • Members of Group: Listed as 3, this reflects the project’s core creative lineup, even as the sound often expanded far beyond that through layered instrumentation.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #814, they sit firmly as a legacy act, remembered for a unique sound that still feels instantly recognizable.
  • Gender: The group is Male, known for polished performances and a refined, melodic approach to rock music.
  • Genre: Categorized as Rock, though their identity is closely tied to symphonic and progressive influences that helped redefine what rock could sound like.
  • Country: From the UK, they became one of Britain’s most distinctive contributions to 1970s rock experimentation.

All clues point to a male British rock group that debuted in 1971 and became famous for blending orchestral ambition with pop-friendly rock songs.

Today’s Spotle #1339 Answer for December 28, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear strings soaring over a rock groove.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Electric Light Orchestra

A classy, slightly trickier legacy pick that rewards musical knowledge. Not instant for everyone, but very satisfying. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1338) for December 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1338 on December 27, 2025, was:

Akon

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

