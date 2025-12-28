Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1339: December 28, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1339, December 28, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1339 Hints for December 28, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut release came in 1971 , introducing a distinctive fusion of rock with orchestral arrangements that set them apart immediately.

Their debut release came in , introducing a distinctive fusion of rock with orchestral arrangements that set them apart immediately. Members of Group: Listed as 3 , this reflects the project’s core creative lineup, even as the sound often expanded far beyond that through layered instrumentation.

Listed as , this reflects the project’s core creative lineup, even as the sound often expanded far beyond that through layered instrumentation. Popularity: With a ranking of #814 , they sit firmly as a legacy act, remembered for a unique sound that still feels instantly recognizable.

With a ranking of , they sit firmly as a legacy act, remembered for a unique sound that still feels instantly recognizable. Gender: The group is Male , known for polished performances and a refined, melodic approach to rock music.

The group is , known for polished performances and a refined, melodic approach to rock music. Genre: Categorized as Rock , though their identity is closely tied to symphonic and progressive influences that helped redefine what rock could sound like.

Categorized as , though their identity is closely tied to symphonic and progressive influences that helped redefine what rock could sound like. Country: From the UK, they became one of Britain’s most distinctive contributions to 1970s rock experimentation.

All clues point to a male British rock group that debuted in 1971 and became famous for blending orchestral ambition with pop-friendly rock songs.

Today’s Spotle #1339 Answer for December 28, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear strings soaring over a rock groove. The answer to today’s Spotle is Electric Light Orchestra

A classy, slightly trickier legacy pick that rewards musical knowledge. Not instant for everyone, but very satisfying. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1338) for December 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1338 on December 27, 2025, was: